A Landscape Redefined

Whether you’re a local, a visitor to Santa Fe or simply an art-lover, the name Tony Abeyta (Diné) might ring a bell. If it doesn’t, once you get a glimpse of the artist’s landscape oil paintings, his personalized approach is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Over the course of his career, Abeyta has embraced a range of artistic mediums including painting, sculpture and jewelry making—he’s even worked as an expert for the enduringly popular Antiques Roadshow television program. However, the artist most prolifically embraces oil painting and the exploration of themes like nature, the spiritual realm of animals and Diné culture and traditions. Those recurring themes are further explored in Abeyta’s upcoming New Works exhibit opening this Friday at The Owings Gallery.

Ironically, after living in Santa Fe for six years, it was during a visit to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston last summer that I first came face-to-face with an original Abeyta. And though I have since forgotten the particulars of that piece, something deeper sticks with me to this day—a sort of pride and connection with the state of New Mexico. Boston’s MFA is just one of the many institutions in which the artist displays his work, including the National Museum of the American Indian, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

Now, roughly a year later, I sit with Abeyta and his pit bull, Boy, in his art studio tucked behind the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts off the Plaza. We’re surrounded by Abeyta originals, many of them works in progress, and Abeyta has been busy with brush in hand, Boy by his side, adding last minute details to his upcoming exhibit.

“I’ve really been reconnecting with New Mexico, but I also wanted to branch out,” Abeyta says. “I took some time off last year to be with my family and explore life. I spent a lot of time in California doing a tour of Big Sur and Yosemite to get inspired and find new ways to evolve.”

Throughout the visit, Abeyta reflects on the artistic approach he’s developed through intimate dialogue with the landscape. Abeyta feels a landscape—along with other concepts we tend to view as permanent—shifts before our eyes, something to which he’s excited to bear witness while considering what it means for how he conveys the landscape’s story.

“This one’s going to be in the show,” Abeyta says, pointing to a large-scale canvas featuring Yosemite National Park in flames. “I was really developing a narrative with fire during the trip and our displacement from the changing landscape and terrain.”

At the time of Abeyta’s Yosemite trip, he says, fires were raging in Southern California, which influenced his process up north. “The language has always been with nature, animals and our connection with the landscape,” he adds.

Born the youngest of three in Gallup to the late Narciso and Sylvia Shipley Abeyta, the artist grew up in a house overflowing with creativity. His father was a respected artist and jeweler in his own right, and Abeyta’s mother was a weaver and ceramist. This led him to feel a need to break away from the creative world and embrace the life of a teenager. Coincidentally, it was rebellious-teenager shenanigans that led to an in-school suspension, and solo detention-style lunches in the library during which Abeyta began devouring books about art.

“But even then I didn’t want to be an artist,” he explains. I just loved art—I realized it was a language I really understood.”

That stirring discovery eventually led Abeyta back into the creative world, which brought him to Santa Fe to attend the Institute of American Indian Arts. That’s where, he says, a more meaningful dialogue with the landscape began. He learned the skills and techniques needed to convey his distinctive perspective, without losing sight of his internal battles. He graduated in 1986.

The high level of success Abeyta experienced in his early 20s—he counts tearing tickets at a movie theater as the only one “real” job he’s ever had—set a tone for which, Abeyta says, he was not ready as a young artist. Doubts and fears followed.

Feeling he had no room left to grow, Abeyta stepped away from artistic practice for a while. He moved his family to Southern France, then Italy, and a funny thing happened: European life allowed him to connect with the origins of those school library art books he’d loved so much. Upon returning to New Mexico, the artist brought back a widened perspective. Travel still informs his practice.

“This one is for the show, too,” Abetya says as he gazes at a large-scale canvas of an abstract, blood-red piece inspired by a trip to Alaska where he watched two bears fight on a beach. “That same night we were sitting around a massive bonfire and I just kept thinking about the two bears still fighting and the whole idea of how the raging battle continues.”

Tony Abeyta: New Works opening: 5 pm, Friday, Aug. 15. Free. The Owings Gallery, 120 E Marcy St., (505) 982- 6244