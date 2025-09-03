A Piece of the Pie

Somebody once told me that if you see a piece of art through which you experience a sincere emotional reaction, you do your best to acquire that piece of art. In the case of last year’s body of work from Ugly Pie, aka Taos Pueblo artist and musician Mozart Gabriel, I simply needed to own the acrylic and oxidized copper painting “Man on Fire and on the Run.” It took months to pay off, but it’s mine forever and I love it.

Presented at Blue Rain Gallery (544 S Guadalupe St., [505] 954-9902) during the 2024 Indian Market, last year’s Ugly Pie work all used similar media for a strange and dreamlike combination of Gabriel’s myriad cultural interests—from music and pop culture to video games, comics and more. Certainly there were recognizable touchstones, like Gabriel’s version of landscapes, but each piece bore a connection to the artist’s long-held obsession with the beauty of decay and impermanence.

“The aesthetic was decay…rotten, so ugly, but kind of cool,” he explains by phone from Nashville, Tennessee, where he’s lived for some years when he’s not on the road performing music. “I loved that weird aesthetic we had in the ’90s where everything was sort of dingy and apocalyptic—Twin Peaks; David Lynch; Nirvana videos; Cartoon Sushi and Liquid Television on MTV; The Brothers Quay. I was never impressed by bougie-ness.”

During last month’s Indian Market, Gabriel rode again with a new body of work presented with a similar theme and look at decay—and those pieces are still hanging at Blue Rain Gallery as we speak. Intact is the dingy look and the oxidized copper elements, what’s newer is maturity conveyed through vulnerability. Some pieces loom larger than last year, too, though some are smaller. All, however, are similar in a scope that showcases the inner workings of a nomadic artist perhaps feeling a little homesick and love spun following a divorce. Take the piece “Nuclear Fusion,” created in collaboration with Gabriel’s ex wife, the artist Helly March. While thinking about the literal concept of nuclear fusion, Gabriel says, he and March considered the movement of the octopus in the inky depths of the sea—how its shapes and undulations appear almost smoke- or cloud-like underwater.

“The octopus seems so alien to this planet,” Gabriel explains, “and it’s also one of the smartest animals and…who knows what kind of connections it has to the greater universe?”

Elsewhere, Gabriel focused on snippets of home: The Taos Pueblo and the exterior of a Blake’s Lotaburger; a Native runner in the wilderness and a lone guitarist besieged by amorphous and unknowable shapes. Perhaps the most striking of his non-octopus works this year is the self-portrait-adjacent “Looking For Trouble at NDN Fight Night.” Outside an events space of some kind, a bruised figure lights a smoke as the late evening sky sneaks in from a corner behind a looming brick building. Yes, Gabriel is in that figure somewhere, he says, but the premise is derived as an amalgamation of blood and chosen relatives.

“We fight with each other, we beat each other up—they come to kick your ass when you need it, or you go to kick their ass,” he says. “Then you cry. There’s an unspoken language there, a prideful confidence. You have to be a young warrior sometimes, and sometimes the young warrior never leaves some people.”

The conceit thus becomes stamps of beauty laid over a dingy reality, or a means to understand that ugliness and beauty exist in counterbalance. If we’re in a state of “apocalyptic decay,” as Gabriel puts it, is there light in the thought of rebuilding from that decay? Yes and no, the artist tells SFR. Mainly, however, the undercurrent trickles in as a rumination on impermanence.

“I think the decay is part of the beauty,” he says. “When you see something decaying, that’s really nature taking back. When I’m home in Taos, I look at the mountains, and they look the way I’ve always known them to look, right? But what if I have this one narrow vision of how that looks? What if I use oxidized copper paint to make it look a way I’ve never seen before?”

2025 also marks the first time Gabriel has openly discussed his parents, the fashion designer Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo) and painter Tony Abeyta (Diné). To his credit, Gabriel has never particularly elicited either of his parents on the road to artistic notoriety. Still, his most recent solo works are inspired by his mother, he says.

“She’s the one who taught me how to tell stories, how to love,” he says. “If there’s anything important in my life to record, it’s that.”

Gabriel also collaborated with Abeyta for a pair of pieces currently showing at Blue Rain. One finds Gabriel lending his Ugly Pie signature style to a horny toad, the other is the culmination of an unfinished Abeyta painting of french fries.

“What my dad does is so different from what I do, but he had some leftover paintings from Indian Market and the french fry one…he said, ‘I’ve been working on this for six years, I can’t do anything more with it.’”

At first, Gabriel struggled with feeling intimidated by adding to his storied father’s work.

“I felt a huge tension—this is a Tony Abeyta painting!” he says. “But then I completely painted over it with my own style, my own text, my own lines. I splattered the Ugly Pie vision over it. I was scared to show it to him, but he was so excited to see it. He said, ‘Don’t touch it anymore. It’s done.’ That surprised me.”

That surprise kind of defines Gabriel’s style. He’s not classically trained, nor does he consider himself a full-time visual artist. He’s more of a problem solver thrust into situations that require him to figure it out. And so he does.

“My job isn’t to be a painter,” he concludes, “it’s to be a storyteller.”