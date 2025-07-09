Bread and Circuses

× Expand Adam Ferguson

All the way back in 2021, notable arts professional Nina Sanders (Apsálooke) came to SFR with a simple but powerful idea: to highlight a group of 11 young Indigenous artists on the cusp of greatness (The Eleven, Aug. 19, 2021). Fast forward to today, and that cohort has indeed become some of the most exciting artists working today—not least of which folks like Hollis Chitto (Mississippi Choctaw, Laguna/Isleta Pueblos); Jo Povi Romero (Pojoaque/Cochiti/Santa Clara/Ohkay Owingeh); Jacob Shije (Santa Clara Pueblo Tewa); and Peshawn freaking Bread (Comanche/Kiowa/Cherokee), the last of whom skyrocketed into the broader public consciousness in 2022 with her short film The Daily Life of Mistress Red.

A mocumentary-style work about a Native dominatrix, Bread’s Red was the product of the Sundance Film Festival’s Native Lab program, which helps fledgling Indigenous filmmakers take their moviemaking skills to the next level. Since then, Bread has become a household name (at least in New Mexico and, likely, Oklahoma—OK, probably everywhere) with credits including Marvel’s Echo; the popular Western show Outer Range and, perhaps most notably, Drunktown’s Finest from writer/director Sydney Freeland. But that’s not all, folks. Bread has also worked as a consultant and creative director for brands like Ralph Lauren and Teton Trade Cloth, as a model/actor, founder of fashion brand House of Sutai and, as of this year, a co-producer of the upcoming Southwestern Association for Indian Art’s Native Fashion Show element of Indian Market alongside former SWAIA leader Dallin Maybee (Northern Arapaho and Seneca) this August. At 28 years old, Bread’s resume is, frankly, astonishing, but more than impressive in scope, it highlights a love of artistry, collaboration and, Bread says, storytelling.

“I’ve seen it a lot growing up in Native communities, collaboration, and that’s something that’s always been present in my career” they tell SFR, likening film to fashion production. “Film skills are 100% transferable to fashion, or with any job. My communication, for example, has to be top-notch, and you have to get the right people together.”

Bread would know, too. Her fashion experience dates back more than a decade to early modeling experiences for designers like Orlando Dugi (Diné) and the beginning iterations of the Native Fashion Show created by Native Fashion Week Santa Fe founder Amber Dawn Bear Robe (Siksika Nation). If you’re wondering, there are now no fewer than two Native Fashion Week events in Santa Fe produced by Bear Robe and SWAIA respectively; but note that August’s Native Fashion Show is specifically an Indian Market event. This can be confusing, no doubt, but it does highlight a moment in the fashion world for Indigenous folks that feels like it was a long time coming.

“More people are embracing fashion as an actual art style, and a true form of art, and I also feel like…in Santa Fe, we don’t think about it much, but when I go to New York or wherever, I see outfits and wide-brimmed hats and turquoise and I think, ‘Oh, that’s so Santa Fe,’” Bread says. “For Santa Fe to become the pinnacle for Native fashion in the US is insane, but it makes sense and is a beautiful tribute to how there’s been Native fashion here since the beginning of time.”

To see that finally achieving a more national or international eye is validating, according to Bread, but also a likely occurrence. The bead and hide and clay and design work prevalent across Native America since always, they say, is absolutely inherent in fashion, particularly when it comes to work with an actual Indigenous point of view. Take a designer like Jamie Okuma (Luiseño/Shoshone-Bannock), whose beaded bags are so intricately beautiful it’s not uncommon to have an emotional response to their very presence. Or look to designers like Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo) or Jontay Kahm (Plains Cree, and who dressed Lily Gladstone, btw) and Lauren Good Day (Arikara/Hidatsa/Blackfeet/Plains Cree)—all of whom will have a presence at SWAIA’s Native Fashion Show—to see innumerable aspects of their cultures becoming elements within the fashion, yet not defining it outright. How does Bread plan to best highlight these artists’ work at the Fashion Show while creating opportunities for whoever comes next? For one thing, Bread says, SWAIA has kicked off an online series of Polaroid-esque shots from past Native Fashion Show events that highlight how it, and its designers, have grown.

“We’re having a little more fun with the runway this year—but I don’t want to spoil it,” Bread adds. “Also this year, we’re launching this designer assistant internship program, and we’re asking Native people from all over the country to apply for that if they want to come to Market and assist and learn what it’s like to fit models, about the hair and makeup and what it takes to do a show.”

That part is about helping young folks who are interested in fashion but don’t know how to get a foot in the door, which remains important to Bread as someone who has found a lot of opportunities. Of course, hard work is part of their equation.

“And you don’t have to be a fashion major or anything,” Bread notes of the program, “you just have to be in the scene and work.”

In the meantime, Bread will be working on her own projects, like the House of Sutai brand, and, possibly, future SWAIA fashion projects. Indian Market has always been a special event for their family, Bread tells SFR—the type of annual event that brought in family from around the country each year to create core memories and legacies. To work with the org now, particularly in fashion, is meaningful to Bread on numerous levels.

“It’s an integral part of me,” they say. “Market is…it’s like powwows and film and fashion: It opens doors to so much, so we’ll just be out here punching above our weight class.”

One final note? This show will sell out, and many higher tier tickets already have, so maybe get going ASAP.