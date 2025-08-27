Ross Hamlin puts music center stage at 101st Burning of Zozobra

× Expand Courtesy image Ross Hamlin Zozobra 2025

If you've spent any time in live music venues around Santa Fe in your life, chances are you've come across a project featuring composer/musician Ross Hamlin.

Hamlin is the mind behind Dovetail Orchestra, for example, a band that performs live to silent film compilations and he's a member of The Dead Beat Club, a tribute act dedicated to The B-52s. He does a lot more, too, but when it comes to this week, you can arguably call him the first-ever composer/musician/music director dedicated to penning original music for the Burning of Zozobra.

Yes, about a bazillion local musicians have performed at Zozobra, but not quite like we'll see this Friday. Even Hamlin has performed across various Zozo burnings dating back to 2010, but 2024 marked the first time the event organizers from Kiwanis set him free to create completely original music—and in 2025, he'll do the same, only the band will feature prominently as part of the ritualistic performance rather than playing from an obscured position near Zozobra himself.

We spoke with Hamlin to learn a little more about what he'll unleash this Friday when Old Man Gloom bites the big one. This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.

Has writing music for Zozobra been a want for you?

I did the music last year. I got no credit, but I did get paid as a composer for hire. It did became a want because I’m getting compensated to write music that’s heard live by 50,000 people.

You're from Minnesota, but you've been here a long time and I think of you as a Santa Fe guy. Do you have a long relationship with Zozobra?

I think it’s cool. I’ve been as a spectator, I've been as a musician a number of times. You’re playing next to this huge thing, and for the last few years, most people didn’t know there was a live band there. This will be the first year there's a camera on us, so it's all the people who are there in-person, plus whoever is watching at home.

Did you have the freedom to compose for the event the way you wanted?

I'd say it's half and half. This is for a very specific function, so it’s not the kind of stuff I’d normally write, which is part of the fun. My job is to serve the actions at hand, more like a film composer. And it was actually a fun challenge to write music that's a little more straightforward, though I do like to think that some people might hear certain parts or flourishes and recognize them as mine.

What does that mean for the tone of the music? Or, should I say, did you think about in terms of movements, motif, etc?

I think it's more in terms of vibe. [Zozobra Event Chair] Ray [Sandoval] sent me a couple links to…I didn’t know steampunk was its own genre of music. I’m still not entirely sure how to define it, but that certainly influenced some of the vibe and some of the instruments I’m using for the compositions.

When it comes to a score thing like for Zozoba, can you even define it like, “Oh, it’s gonna sound exactly like this?”

I don’t know how to define that, but each thing I wrote, I think—and [organizers] agreed—suits the action at hand, be it the gloomy people, or...we’re doing an intro thing when the lights go out that's kind of like a minute-and-a-half overture kind of thing. Then the fire spirit has her theme, Zozobra has his theme and we’re reprising the end with that first song when he goes up in flames, and it's kind of a rhumba-ish celebratory kind of thing.

Are you the first official Zozobra composer?

I think so, but I think others would argue they’ve played live at Zozobra tons of time. I think when I’m doing a Dovetail Orchestra score, it’s way more of my own aesthetics in forming the atmosphere. With Zozobra, I’m trying to serve the bigger picture and write appropriately, so I think I can get a little weirder with Dovetail than with Zozobra. It's a good challenge.

Dare we assume you’ve assembled some kind of Santa Fe superband for the performance?

Oh, yeah. Chris Ishee and Andy Primm from Dovetail Orchestra, for keys, drums and percussion. And I wanted to get a cello in there, so I recruited Keely Mackey from Albuquerque, who goes by Celloquacious. I got Lyra Manicni [aka Lyra Muse] for violin, and Char Rothschild on trumpet. I’ll be playing bass and guitar. I wanted to be part of it, too. Composing is great...you still want to be able to rock.

101st Burning of Zozobra: Gates open at 4 pm. $32.99-154.99 (other ticketing options sold out). Fort Marcy, 490 Bishop's Lodge Road, burnzozobra.com