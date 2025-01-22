Bonus Features: Jan. 22

Filmmakin’ Ain’t Easy

Back in November, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed filmmaker Steve Graham (a producer for Walker: Independence, Z Nation and many other projects) as head of the New Mexico Film Office following the departure of previous head Amber Dodson. Now, an anonymous cohort of New Mexico Film Workers have released a letter

calling for accountability for Graham over alleged non-payment of wages and residuals. In that Deadline story detailing how Graham and other Z Nation producers were placed on a “strike/unfair” list. The letter also links to a petition via change.org calling for Graham to be banned from filmmaking. That petition has garnered 160 signatures as of this writing. By email, said filmmakers would only tell SFR that they “have no further comment at the time as we believe [Graham’s] record is clearly documented, verifiable and readily available.” Graham, however, provided SFR with an email statement: “The WGA action referenced in the email was from a series I produced for hire where the studio did not pay residuals for supplemental markets on time. I had no control over the actions of the company, nor did I participate financially in the company,” he writes. “The dispute was settled in 2022, and all parties were paid. The additional allegations by this anonymous individual are categorically false. As a native New Mexican, I am committed to fostering a fair and equitable working environment for everyone in the New Mexico film industry. I am strongly committed to supporting New Mexico’s talented workforce and building a thriving film community.”

Gimme a Y; Gimme an A; Gimme a Y! What Does That Spell?

Calling all queers and accomplices! If you’ve somehow never seen the most excellent 1999 film But I’m a Cheerleader starring Natasha Lyonne, you’re missing out. Luckily, the Jean Cocteau Cinema will screen the movie at 6:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 24 as part of its Soft Butch Blues: Queer Movie & Mingle Night event. Cheerleader brilliantly lambasts the conversion camp bullshit when a young woman is sent to one such nightmarish place after her parents realize she might be gay. Director Jamie Babbit (who also worked on Only Murders in the Building and Gilmore Girls) and Lyonne somehow find a way to make a heartbreaking concept funny, relatable and sweet—and not just because RuPaul is in the movie. Find other standout performances from Clea DuVall, Michelle Williams and Mink Stole (squee!).

Lynch Lives

Violet Crown Cinema hosts a one-off memorial screening of David Lynch’s 2001 film Mullholland Drive at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25. If you’ve seen it, you’ll know it’s tough to describe in a single blurb, but suffice it to say it’s kind of about memory and hope and how fucking weird Los Angeles can be, This one’s for the Lynch fans, which feels particularly notable following the auteur’s death last week at 78.