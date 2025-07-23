Bon Voyage, Lyra Muse

Expand Kaela Waldstein

The scene went like this:

Last winter; Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery: A concert lineup that was a bit more punk rock than not, and a night that came with a surprisingly large crowd given the blustering tundra outside. The audience came to riff and chug and bang our heads, but when Santa Fe’s Lyra Muse took the stage, violin in hand from behind with a mountainous pile of effects pedals and audio gear splayed precariously across a folding table, the entire room shut the hell up and became enraptured by the goth-esque/string-heavy/new wave-adjacent/very, very pretty weirdness.

The metalheads and punks joined together in silence to experience the beauty—a melange perfect for fans of acts like Tori Amos, Chelsea Wolfe and even Trent Reznor—and for 30-ish minutes, the room knew peace. What Lyra Muse brought to the stage that night felt chaotic and breathless and electronic and dark, yet joyful and heavy in the right places and soft in the right places. Now, as the artist prepares to leave Santa Fe for Delaware (#HiI’mInDelaware), she’ll mark the occasion with a final show at the Marigold Room alongside folk-pop chantreuse Dandelioness, so we took the chance to say a final goodbye. This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.

SFR: Sometimes it feels like people wind up in Santa Fe almost by accident. How and why did you move here?

Lyra Muse: I moved out here with a partner six years ago because he’d gotten a job at Meow Wolf. I took a gamble. I was living in Cincinnati and…my son was 2, and I wanted my partner to be able to pursue this amazing opportunity, but I also was like, ‘Oh, I want that opportunity, too. I want to meet creative people.’ So I worked for Meow Wolf, too. I took the risk to move here because it felt like it would be a good thing for my creative career. And it was—and not because of Meow Wolf, but because I met a lot of people who do their own thing outside of Meow Wolf. Most of them do their own thing outside of Meow Wolf, honestly. I was able to take the good and leave the rest.

That’s also where you met late Meow Wolf co-founder Matt King, whom you’ve said was a big part of your journey to develop the Lyra Muse project. Talk to us about King.

Matt was one of those people who was insatiable creatively. It wasn’t just Meow Wolf. At the time I knew him, he was buying gear, doing music, learning how to bend neon, painting his paintings and…he was doing incredible amounts of creative output. I’d always been a violinist, but this was the first time I plugged my violin to effects pedals. And because Matt wanted to chill and because he provided an atmosphere to chill, we were able to lift each other up musically. I don’t think either of us would have been able to do it alone. I do feel special in that I was one of the few who was able to connect with him musically, but this project was really unique for the community. We never got to play, because March 13, 2020 would have been our first show, and that was the day the country went into lockdown.

Why is it time to leave Santa Fe?

The past two years I’ve been teaching [music] with the public schools, and I’m not going to lie; it’s the hardest job I’ve ever had in my life. Teachers are heroes and it’s insane what they have to deal with, and not just because of the administrative craziness, but because of the reality reflected in the children.

I experienced some hard situations with students—but I love the kids. Just…I lost one of them who passed away, and it felt like I was experiencing this grief every single year. My sister died in 2023; Matt King was 2022; my grandmother was 2021. It was almost like ever since I moved here, my life got stripped open, and now I’m here with little remaining. I ran out of time to complete this teaching prep program, then I got into a car accident and I had relationship problems. Right now, my son is in Delaware with his dad, and he’s thriving with his step siblings. He loves being a big brother and the family wants me to be part of their daily lives. I think I realized Santa Fe is a vacuum for local performers, too. There’s not really a scene, there are not a lot of opportunities. All these things that came to a head. I mean, I have this great apartment and it’s comfy here, but it’s safe. Delaware is the perfect place for me to do my music, and not just with Lyra Muse, but with other bands. I just feel like I’ve had my hands tied here.

Understood. Let’s get into the music, though. People love to bandy this term “goth” around, and I’ve heard it said of Lyra Muse. Would you say that’s fair or even a part of your aesthetic?

At the end of the day, my music goes into the darkness, but it’s really not black and white. I think I hold this duality with my music, though. When I started, I was leaning into that darkness, and that was it. Now I’m growing. I bought a guitar and some things sound softer. I’ve been able to find hope through my experiences. I still have songs that are sort of depressing, but they’re hopeful, too. I’ve been trying to figure out what to call it, and I think I’ve settled on ‘dreamwave.’ Definitely there’s a goth aesthetic, but not stereotypically. I’m really more of an ethereal vibe at this point, but I’m getting down to earth with guitar. I also think people confuse my fashion sense with my music. I think ‘goth’ can be this blanket term people use.

Let’s look at it lyrically, then. What sorts of topics do you tend to write about, or is it more freeform than having specific topics?

My music is a channel for heartbreak, longing and also existentialism. I talk a lot about how I’m here, existing, and I just don’t feel seen by certain people I want to be seen by. I’ve also written songs about leaving, getting out of here. I have this lyric, ‘There’s nothing left to mend, but everything to find.’ I’m exploring telling a story versus what’s coming from ‘me-and-you’ or ‘I-and-you.’ I want to really work on writing more. I love Sylvia Plath, I love Carl Jung, I love these things where we’re analyzing our minds and attachments or how to grow and how to become a real fucking person. It feels like I have to do music, or I start to get really depressed. If I didn’t have my music channel, I don’t know where I’d be, and this has been true since I was five.

With all the changes you’re going through musically, do you have a shorthand you use when someone asks about your sound?

This is based on feedback I get from audience members, but I get Björk quite a bit, which is a huge compliment. I’ve gotten Tori Amos and PJ Harvey and Chelsea Wolfe. It’s funny because it’s a mixture of all those things, but not only those things. There are some bands out there where I think they sound exactly like The Cure, but the best musicians are the ones who blend all their influences.

How close is the sound you achieve to what you’ve hoped or aimed for?

I had this initial vision, and it changed. I have such a large body of work now, to the point I can’t perform all of my songs in a set, and the guitar breaks it into two different vibes. I’m always open to changing and growing, but I have this feeling like there are going to be other projects that arise through the people I meet.

With your final show upcoming—milestone concerts tend to have a feel, so with what sort of impression are you hoping to leave Santa Fe?

This is a milestone show. This is my senior recital. This is my thesis. My culmination. This project started here, and now I’m taking it with me. I want to leave the impression of gratitude. I feel so grateful, and anyone who is there and shows up for me on that day, I’ll remember. It was surprisingly hard to book my last show, but I do have a lot of time to do a bit of an extended set if I want. But don’t worry, I’ll read the vibe of the room.

When I come back to Santa Fe, I envision booking a gig through AMP Concerts or an opening slot for a Meow Wolf show. The town I’ll live in in Delaware is only about 30 minutes away from Philadelphia, and my goal is to grow my audience, establish myself in the many pockets of the community in Philly. When I come back to Santa Fe, I just feel like I’m going to be at a more established place. I’ll do DIY til the day I die, but I’m hungry for bigger gigs, audiences, stages.

I notice you say ‘when’ you come back to Santa Fe…

I just realized last night that I could come back. I can come back. I have so many people who say they’re going to come visit me. We’ll see what happens, but I kept getting all these signs from the universe about moving. Santa Fe ripped me open, showed me every single kind of possible suffering—but it held me, too. I look at the mountains and I cry. It’s such a wide open space that you’re forced to confront yourself, and whether that’s a metaphysical thing to say or not? Well, it feels real. I’m not the only one who says that. You leave the pain behind, you take the lessons with you.