Pour One Out for Mesa Por Vida

Santa Feans of a certain age will surely recall partying in warehouses, garages, the odd basement here or there and, in a lot of cases, the literal freakin’ woods (or badlands or whatever you’d call big open spaces out in the county beyond city limits).

As much as I don’t want to make this a generational thing, Santa Fe in recent years has surely felt the loss of such DIY events at an alarming clip (shout-out to so many little spaces in town that keep the fire burning, though). Maybe it has something to do with the pandemic, or maybe it’s about aging DJs and rockers having day jobs and kids and such now, but even as our city does seem to be getting back to its rightful position as the sort of place where one can catch live music in more than a number of venues you can count on one hand, there are still casualties.

Take, for example, the annual Mesa Por Vida party from DJ/events/friendship consortium Team Everything—an event that has run for a decade and change (and it would have been more if that lousy pandemic hadn’t happened)—that was recently forced to morph from a much-beloved all-night outdoor affair out near Glorieta Mesa into a shorter though no-less badass event at The Bridge @Santa Fe Brewing Co.

In social media posts from late last month, organizers from Team Everything brought the transparency, announcing their event had received a complaint from a resident who lives near the private land on which the party has traditionally occurred. And though TE attempted to obtain a permit to keep Mesa Por Vida going, that was ultimately deemed “impossible,” according to Paul Feathericci, aka DJ Feathericci, one of the minds behind Por Vida and Team Everything from the start.

“You first have to go back to before Team Everything was even producing events, to our mentor-DJs like Melanie Moore, Walker Barnard…these people were doing private events on Glorieta Mesa 20-plus years ago,” Feathericci tells SFR. “Team Everything has been doing it for, I want to say, the last 12 years, and that has grown from feeling very much like a private party to about 500 people. We were thinking, OK, on private land, do we need a permit? We never had a permit. We did have insurance and security—we paid taxes!—and our main thing was to keep it safe. But it is kind of our bad for not getting a permit.”

Feathericci is adamant that Mesa Por Vida never offered alcohol sales, though it did maintain a 21-plus rule (with provisions for wards and spouses and offspring under 21) in the interest of safety. What stings most, he says, is poring over the memories from previous years knowing the party must now change.

“People have told me, ‘we met on the dance floor at your event, now we’re married and have two kids,’” he says. “I mean, to say events like this are unsafe shouldn’t be happening. Not to go too much into a history lesson, but raves have sort of been vilified, and they turned into festivals like Lightning in a Bottle, Sonic Bloom—I couldn’t name them all. There are dozens of festivals that have music all night long which are, for all intents and purposes, raves, but feel different.”

What’s behind that? Corporate interests, Feathericci hypothesizes, but also infrastructure like professional sound and staging, lighting, massive insurance policies and huge swaths of land. In other words, money.

“It’s a blessing and a curse that Team Everything has gotten popular and more than 100 friends want to come,” Feathericci continues. “I get it that, on the mesa, it feels like maybe we’ve gotten too big for that, but this really got us thinking about whether you can permit an all-night event anywhere in the county.”

The county did not respond to a request from SFR for clarity on the matter of permitting and overnight sound.

Team Everything hasn’t thrown in the towel just yet. Within a relatively short time span following the initial Mesa Por Vida cancellation, organizers managed to partner with The Bridge @Santa Fe Brewing Company to put on the more succinctly named Por Vida on Saturday, Sept. 6—and the lineup is a doozy. We’re talkin’ the dreamy desert electronic/pop of perennial SFR fave Tone Ranger, plus DJ sets from the likes of Melanie Moore, Spoolius, Erin E., Adobe Disco, Beeps, Sky Civilian, Betelj and Feathericci himself.

“The Bridge has a beautiful outdoor stage, green grass, trees—it’s kind of as outside as we could get while staying within a legitimate venue, a commercial property” Feathericci says. “We’re bringing our whole production team—our lighting team; and security; we want everything to still have that quintessential Team Everything quality. And the artistry that our lightning and visual crews bring? I mean, wow.”

Por Vida will run outdoors from 4-10 pm, then move inside from 10 pm-2 am. And though the new format doesn’t quite hold onto the original all-night-long ethos of the old Mesa days, Feathericci is quick to add that the flux year will not necessarily define how the show is conducted moving forward. Team Everything has looked into outdoor spaces at Ghost Ranch in Abiquíu, or perhaps even the Eaves Movie Ranch. Still, it’s entirely possible the days of all-nighters are no more. Whatever else happens, change is in the air.

“We had this immense amount of disappointment to not get to do Mesa Por Vida on this incredible piece of land, but we had a good run. Game over,” he says. “It’s sad to let that go, but we’re also really happy that we’ve found another place to gather.”

One happy side effect for possible concertgoers is that Team Everything dropped the usual price for the show to make it more accessible (it’s also a lot easier to move gear into a venue rather than the sticks). That puts the range for tickets between $32.07 and $32.75.

“To the people who say things cost too much…A, I agree with you, but B, if you’re lucky enough to see stuff at the Lensic or the Opera or The Bridge, it’s just going to cost money,” Feathericci adds. “Also, C, you’re lucky to live in a small town that has so many free events, so I get it. But at Por Vida, the performers are paid nominally, the producers make nothing and most of our ticket cost goes right into the production value, and this is the creme de la creme of Northern New Mexico artists.”

Team Everything Presents Por Vida: 4 pm-2 am Saturday, Sept. 6. $32.07-$32.75. The Bridge @SantaFe Brewing Co., 37 Fire Place, teameverything.ticketspice.com/por-vida-2025