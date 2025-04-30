SFR Picks—Week of April 30, 2025

Monday and Tuesday Popping Off

The weekend’s over—now what?

We here at SFR know that transitioning back into the regular week can be a challenging concept, especially once the weather gets so nice in Santa Fe. We also know that nice weather comes with a strange feeling you should be enjoying it harder and doing more stuff, so, with that in mind, we’ve compiled a few things going down on Monday and Tuesday that we think you might like.

On Monday and out on Highway 14, Origami in the Garden kicks off its 2025 season with massive sculptures based on the paper-folding art and laid out across a sprawling three-acre garden. Queer cuties and allies/accomplices can also catch Queer Night’s Marvelous Monday at El Rey Court’s La Reina bar; the long-running community-centric Karaoke with Crash at the Cowgirl; and DJ Dany ringing in Cinco de Mayo at Boxcar with salsa, reggaeton, dance jams and more. We can only assume many local bars will also be doing Corona and Dos Equis deals for Cinco de Mayo, too, but we also hope you’ll look into the actual history of the holiday. Your call.

Come Tuesday, the good times keep a-rolling with a live charcoal and pastel drawing demo at Strata Gallery featuring artist Shelby Shadwell (who also has a show up at Strata); an aptly named and powerful Mongata Breathwork class at the Mongata Healing Center (seriously, breathwork can change everything); and the legendary Downtown Blues Jam at Evangelo’s featuring Brotha Love & the Blueristocrats. In your face, the weekend! (Alex De Vore)

Origami in the Garden Opening Day: 9 am-1 pm Monday, May 5. $10 Suggested Donation (16 and under free) Origami in the Garden, 3453 Hwy. 14, (505) 471-4688

Queer Night: Marvelous Monday: 7 pm Monday May 5. Free. El Rey Court, 1862 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-1931

Karaoke w/Crash: 7 pm Monday May 5. Free. Cowgirl, 319 S Guadalupe St., (505) 982-2565

Cinco de Mayo w/DJ Dany: 9 pm Monday, May 5. Free. Boxcar, 133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222

Live Drawing w/Shelby Shadwell: 1-3 pm Tuesday, May 6. Free. Strata Gallery,125 Lincoln Ave., (505) 780-5403

Mongata Breathwork: 6 pm Tuesday May 6. $27.08 (yes—and 8 cents). Mongata Healing Center, 501 Franklin St., (505) 470-0487

The Downtown Blues Jam: 8 pm Tuesday May 6. Free. Evangelo’s, 200 W San Francisco St., (505) 982-9014

The Chillest

Expand Courtesy Cheryl Casden

Santa Fe’s an art town, yeah? Like, we’ve all agreed upon that? Good. Of course, that doesn’t mean everyone is an artist, though there are many events throughout the land that teach folks how to do that, at least on an amateur level where the game is about fun rather than commerce. Enter Paint Sip Chill’s Blooming Desert workshop with artist Cheryl Casden on Wednesday, April 30. The premise is simple: Pop by the CHOMP Food Hall for a drink from the bar, then Casden will teach you all about representing the high desert through painting. She provides aprons and materials, too, but wear something you don’t mind getting splattered with a little paint. Tickets available through eventbrite, though you can also email cherylcasden@gmail.com for more info. (ADV)

Paint Sip Chill: Blooming Desert: 6-9 pm Wednesday, April 30. $38. CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerillos Road eventbrite.com

Body-ody-ody

Expand Courtesy NoName Cinema

Though the cinephiles and (with so much respect) the local weirdos have known local DIY theater space No Name Cinema mainly as a screen for avant-garde, experimental and artsy film, the theater that Justin Clifford Rhody, Abigail Smith and Ben Kujawski built has also dabbled in visual arts exhibition from time to time. They’ll do just that this week with Body Issues, Oakland-based artist Megan Mirro’s first-ever solo show. Therein, Mirro draws from the world of strange cinema, as well as mythology and their own damn mind for a series of hand-made ceramics exploring desire, rebirth, creation and more. “I got into ceramics fairly recently—like how a lot of people in 2020 gravitated to the medium as a physical, cathartic medium,” Mirro says. “I’ve been approaching it in a playful way with experimentation, and I’m open to failure, or a piece not turning out how I thought it would.” (ADV)

Megan Mirro: Body Issues Opening: 5-8 pm Friday, May 2. Free. No Name Cinema, 2013 Piñon St., nonamecinema.org

All Abuzz

Expand Courtesy Lensic 360

We don’t know how it’s possible, but as of this writing this Saturday’s show featuring punk legends The Buzzcocks had not yet sold out. You know The Buzzcocks, right? That glorious British band formed by Pete Shelley and Howard Devoto in 1976? The band who penned such classics as “What Do I Get” and “Ever Fallen in Love?” Yeah, you know those songs, you love those songs—you, too, can barely believe they’ll take over Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery under the auspices of nonprofit promotions outfit Lensic360. If this is the official kickoff show of summer, it’s a good’un for folks of all ages (though the under-21 set will need a guardian or parent to attend). Point is, Santa Fe has a punk show on the books, and that’s good news for us all. (ADV)

The Buzzcocks w/Strawberry Fuzz: 6:30 pm Saturday, May 3. $33-$38. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery 2791, Agua Fría St., (505) 393-5135