SFR Picks: Week of July 2, 2025

America—F*%k, Yeah!

Here comes the Fourth of July

Despite how this is one of the hardest times in recent memory during which it’s been borderline impossible to feel patriotic, human beings sure love partying for holidays. Santa Fe gets like that, too, on a day like the Fourth of July, and that means you’ll find tons to do around town that are both red/white/blue-coded and not. And even though we’re on that team that dislikes fireworks because our poor pets assume they herald death for us all, we’ve compiled a few options for people who like to use arbitrary calendar dates as excuses to get nuts.

For example, if you need something for the kids that pops off in the morning, the Santa Fe Botanical Garden’s Books and Blooms should work just fine. This one’s for kids six and under and their caretakers and features activity stations, a story in the garden and plenty of plant-fueled partying.

If the kids are in their teens, however, they might pop by Cake’s Café for Teens Karaoke, an event for those would be singers who land between ages 13-17. Hot tip for karaoke newcomers? “Black Magic Woman” has an instrumental bit that is uncomfortably long.

For Santa Feans who long ago left their teens and with them the hope of ever finding passion in this lifetime (just kidding), there’s lots to do, too—like the Charles Tichenor Cabaret at Mexican joint Los Magueyes, a sort of throwback to the silly musical hangs of France past during which pianist Tichenor rolls out the jamz. Also that night, Social Kitchen & Bar hosts Pride After 5, a queer-friendly dance party with drink specials and DJ-propelled dance action. Cake’s pops off again, too, with the Dance Portal July 4 Face-Off event featuring DJs In and MiiCasa squaring off on the decks with sick dance jamz and support from DJ Frog.

Lastly, if you just straight up need those fireworks, the annual Fourth of July Celebration from the folks from the Kiwanis Club explode onto the scene at the Santa Fe Place Mall alongside food trucks, various vendors and more. And you can find more events in our print calendar within the very issue you’re currently holding, or at sfreporter.com/calendar. (Alex De Vore)

Books and Blooms: 10 am Friday, July 4. $5-$10. Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, (505) 471-9103

Teens Karaoke: 4:30 pm Friday, July 4. Free. Cake’s Café, 227 Galisteo St., (505) 303-4880

Charles Tichenor Cabaret: 6 pm Friday, July 4. Free. Los Magueyes, 31 Burro Alley, (505) 992-0304

Pride After 5: 5 pm Friday, July 4. Free. Social Kitchen & Bar, 725 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-5952

Dance Portal July 4 Face-Off: 8:30 pm Friday, July 4. $5-$11. Cake’s Café, 227 Galisteo St., (505) 303-4880

Fourth of July Celebration: 6-10 pm Friday, July 4. Free. Santa Fe Place Mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-4253

Not Not An Animal

Expand Santa Fe Children's Museum

We here at SFR get plenty of, “won’t somebody think of the children?!” emails, so when we get a chance to feature a little something that’s good for the kids but likely not boring for adults (and/or features lizards), we roll up our sleeves and we feature that thing. In this case, it’s the Animal Meet & Greet event at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum. If you somehow didn’t know, SFCM has all kinds of lizards and snakes and turtles, and this Thursday those adorable beasts are available for a lunch date. The event comes with animal info for kids and their caretakers, and it’s entirely possible you might get to pet some cute little guy. Lizard lunch? Sold! Grab the kids and meet them snakes. (ADV)

Animal Meet & Greet: 12:30-1 pm Thursday, July 30. By admission. Santa Fe Children’s Museum 1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 989-8359

Stories of the Sea

Expand Courtesy Zahra Marwan

6th century Arabian poet Imru al-Qais once wrote, “A night like sea wave drapes me with all sorts of trouble/A night whose stars are tethered to solid stone with linen ropes.” This line encapsulates the magic and mystery conveyed in illustrator/painter Zahra Marwan’s upcoming show A Night Like Sea Waves. Marwan’s new watercolor illustrations are steeped in her Middle Eastern heritage, including ancient fortune telling, Muslim motifs and her vibrant cultural and familal history rooted in Kuwait. “I’m deeply fond of the sea’s mysteries,” she tells SFR. “It kind of scares me. How it moves in all directions and all the life underneath that we can’t see. I love the ways the colors change through the day from greens to blues and bright turquoise.” (Adam Ferguson)

Zahra Marwan: A Night Like Sea Waves Opening: 5 pm Friday, July 4. Free. Hecho a Mano, 129 W Palace Ave., (505) 916-1341

Scene to be Seen

Expand Courtesy Lone Pinon

With summer underway, the nonprofit concert champs at Lensic360’s Summer Scene are already going pretty hard at shows in the Railyard and on the Plaza, and the highlight this week comes in the form of Santa Fe’s Lone Piñon. This band is beyond dedicated to the traditional music of New Mexico—and make no mistake about it, we’ve got some very of-here sounds when it comes to music. This means fiddles and accordions and upright bass and bilingual tunes that celebrate all the ways New Mexican culture has impacted the people here and, frankly, all over the damn country. Mariachi mastermind Carlos Medina opens the show (he’s also a super-funny standup if that helps somehow). (ADV)

Summer Scene: Lone Piñon: 6 pm Monday, July 7 Free. Santa Fe Plaza, 63 Lincoln Ave., lensic360.org