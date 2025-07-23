SFR Picks—Week of July 23, 2025

× Expand Courtesy Meyer Gallery

Mon Deux!

Two visual arts openings to fall in love with this week

Whilst perusing the internet for sweet-ass looking paintings, the SFR team came across a rather enticing opening at Canyon Road’s https://meyergalleries.com/https://meyergalleries.com/ this week—that of one Milt Kobayashi. The artist’s forthcoming Quiet Drama finds a strange yet enjoyable common ground between the likes of ukiyo-e prints, Degas’ human moments and a pop-meets-realism sort of thing that feels like Warhol had he found the time to get super-sincere. Kobayashi has shown at Meyer Gallery for nearly 30 years, according to a gallery official.

“His voice has continuously grown more and more refined,” gallery brass says in an emailed statement. “He doesn’t crowd the canvas, but rather gives his subjects space to let their personalities breathe.”

Quite true, and each subject becomes magnetic in its own way—like people you might know, but don’t, but wish you did; the people at the cool table or the tastemakers or the effortlessly playful. At the edges, borderline abstractions form shapes while magnetically pulling in the viewer and highlighting the dichotomy of known and unknowable ephemera. Kobayashi’s silent faces say even more than the sum of their parts, but each viewer will surely find their own meaning.

Meanwhile, in the Railyard, longtime local creator (and one-time Best of Santa Fe cover model) Nicholas Herrera opens his next show, Junkyard Diaries at Evoke Contemporary. The combination found object/santero show highlights Herrera’s knack for repurposing bric-a-brac into trés-New Mexican pieces, including devotional works and landscapes, plus vulnerable homages to the heart and hurt. Mainly, we’re kind of obsessed with his hand-carved Zozobra, but there’s always a lot to unpack with Herrera’s work, so you’ll need to find your own fave bits. (Alex De Vore)

Milt Kobayashi: Quiet Drama Opening: 4 pm Friday, July 25. Free Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road (505) 424-9463

Nicholas Herrerra: Junkyard Diaries Opening: 5 pm Friday, July 25. Free. Evoke Contemporary, 550 S Guadalupe St., (505) 995-9902

Sounds Sketchy

Expand Courtesy O'Keeffe Museum Yo, wanna sketch this good? Then head to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum this Friday.

Perhaps you’ve heard Santa Fe is something of an arts town? Or that our artistic ethos absolutely extends to our architecture? As such, our fair city is rife with illustrative opportunities for pencil owners of all skill levels, and instructor Sudeshna Sengupta is on a mission to merge those concepts into one outdoor workshop. Presented in conjunction with the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, this week’s In-Person Class: Santa Fe Urban Sketching will cover a variety of techniques and materials, including graphite pencil, watercolor pencil, sketch pens and other tools. It’s simple: Meet at the museum, then hit the streets with Sengupta, a master with etchings and lithos in the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi as well as other institutions. In other words, she’ll teach you to sketch good. (ADV)

In-Person Class: Santa Fe Urban Sketching: 9 am-12:30 pm Friday, July 25. $35-$45. Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St., (505) 946-1000

Song and Film

Expand IMDB

The Santa Fe Opera’s 2025 season has been trucking along quite nicely (see our reviews online or in print), as has the ongoing companion film series SFO has been conducting at the Center for Contemporary Arts. This week, the two orgs will conclude that series with a special Q&A featuring Die Walküre director Merry Still and a screening of the 1999 opera-centric film Sing Faster: The Stagehands’ Ring Cycle. Still will talk opera prior to the film, one wherein its director Jon Else becomes a literal stagehand at the San Francisco Opera ahead of a 17-hour production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. Still’s resume alone is insane (she’s been up for Tonys and Oliviers, btw), and the film, we hear, is super-fascinating. In any event, the opera season will end before you know it, so get cultured while you can. (ADV)

Film & Opera in Conversation: 6 pm Friday, July 25. $20. Center for Contemporary Arts 1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 982-1338

We’ll Put Metal Into This Paper Any Chance We Get

Expand Courtesy Voidsmen

In South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s 1998 film Baseketball, a comedic voiceover scene posits that it’s strange the Utah Jazz basketball team hails from Utah—because music isn’t allowed there. Parker and Stone couldn’t have foreseen the sludgey-stonery riffs ’n’ chugs and lo-fi triumphantness of Salt Lake City act Voidsmen, but we think they should retroactively edit the film to take the band into account. Voidsmen works for all kinds of music fans, too, whether they love Iron Maiden, Snapcase, Melvins, Torche, (old) Cave-In or even the acoustic efforts of an act like Xasthur. Local bands Savage Wizdom and Illegal Aliens join the bill alongside other metal treasures. (ADV)

Metal Monday: 6:30 pm Monday, July 28. $10-$15. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.. (505) 303-3808