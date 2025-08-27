SFR Picks: Aug. 27, 2025

Anything Helps

As Guadalupe Street construction continues, local business owners host fundraising event

Expand Callie Elkins

It feels like ages since the Guadalupe Street road construction began, and given that the city kicked the project off in 2023, those feelings are completely valid. Despite repeated assurances that the work is nearing completion, updates to the downtown throughway have come at a grueling and frankly inexcusable pace.

As such, times have been tough for the nearly 50 small businesses located on or adjacent to Guadalupe Street—many of which, like Concrete Jungle, Bumblebee Baja Grill and Café Catron, have been open for decades in one form or another—have seen an immense decrease in foot traffic, but an upcoming fundraising event aims to help local businesses stay afloat.

Sales have been down by 20% or more, according to REMIX Audio Bar owner Julie Grace.

“Two years,” she tells SFR. “That’s when they started breaking ground.”

Even after a coalition of small business owners met with officials to discuss the impacts of the construction, Grace says, “the city was not responsive to financial compensation.“

Because of that, she continues, many locals have have been funding their businesses out of pocket for the last two years. Roads are closed, sidewalks are unsafe and the future is unclear.

Even so, Grace has a plan. As the founder of the ongoing music, arts, and wellness festival Sol Sundays, Grace has dedicated this week’s event to raising money for those imperiled Guadalpe businesses. Dubbed In Guad We Trust, this one features rock/reggae from The Boomroots, dance tunes from DJs like Frog and others, pet adoptions from Española Humane, food vendors, yoga classes and more.

“Every year, Sol Sundays funds some kind of cause,” Grace adds.

This time it hits a little closer to home. Oh, and those unable to attend the event can donate to a GoFundMe page set up to help struggling businesses. (Callie Elkins)

Sol Sundays: In Guad We Trust: Noon-8 pm Sunday, Aug. 31. Free, but donations are suggested. 740 Cerrillos Rd, solsundays.org

The Gathering

Expand File

Somewhere In the Rainbow isn’t just some party; this is a goddamn dance explosion. The Human Rights Alliance has partnered with boutique hotel The Mystic to bring this spectacular event to life. Dance the night away with fellow members of Santa Fe’s burgeoning Queer community, complete with electronic music from local legend DJ Oona, whom you might know from her iconic Trash Disco parties. Looking for a drink? Make sure to try the featured cocktail Rainbow Eclipse, a mix of vodka, grapefruit, cranberry mint-infused simple syrup and white glitter with a sprig of mint garnish. Get ready for an electrifying night. (CE)

Somewhere in the Rainbow: 7-10 pm Thursday, Aug. 28. Free, though registration is required. The Mystic, 2810 Cerrillos Road, hrasantafe.org

The Gathering (But This Time With Magic!)

Expand File

The nerd scene in Santa Fe has become much more mainstream in recent years, and nothing proves that more than the many nerd-oriented shops around town. Sorcery and Might, for example, was formerly a vape shop on Cerrillos road, but has since turned into a legendary shop filled with everything a board and card game enthusiast might want. This Friday has something special in store, however. Regardless if you’re a novice looking to get into Magic: the Gathering, or someone who’s been playing for a while, this evening of casual play is for you. With premade decks available, this is an excellent opportunity to meet with like-minded MTG fans in a friendly and accepting space. (CE)

Casual Magic the Gathering: 5 pm Friday, Aug. 29 Free. 1966 Cerrillos Rd C, (505) 629-5965

Small Wonders

Expand Courtesy Mozaik Fine Art

Sure, we all kind of ooh and ahhh when it comes to big old installation art pieces and such, but there’s much to be said for the little guys—the more affordable options, or the intricate and painstaking work that goes into making a smaller painting, collage, photo, mixed-media piece, etc. At Canyon Road’s Art Mozaik Fine Art, find just that at the soft opening for Kaleidoscope: Small Worlds. The gallery presents 35 artists from 17 countries at the show as “an invitation to see the world through a more thoughtful and intimate lens.” The goal, according to gallery brass, is to use smaller pieces to examine universal themes. This is the soft opening, so expect more events later in the month. (Alex De Vore)

Kaleidoscope: Small Worlds Soft Opening: 5 pm Tuesday, Sept. 2. Free. Art Mozaik Fine Art, 713 Canyon Road, (505) 980-7136