SFR Picks: Feb. 19-26

It Takes Three

Edition One Gallery goes musical with performance from Jono Manson and friends

Expand Courtesy Bob Minkin Photography

How the heck do you even nail down a genre description for singer-songwriter Jono Manson? Some might call him country; some might call him folk; others might call him indie-Americana; while others might sub-genrify even further. Manson himself, though, says it might be easiest to describe his sound as “roots rock.”

“These days the kind of music guys like us play generally falls under the roots-rock umbrella,” he tells SFR, “which is, of course, very wide…it covers blues, jazz, rock. I’m just a firm believer that music can help us make sense of the world, and it can help us forget the world around us.”

As for the “us” in that statement? Manson’s longtime friends and collaborators, the songwriters Tree Adams and Wally Ingram. Adams and Ingram are both busy solo and session musicians who found themselves with a little spare time and came to town for an as-yet unnamed project with Manson. As luck would have it, they’ll also have a chance to play a show at Canyon Road’s Edition One Gallery, where owner Pilar Law has long merged elements of music and photography

Expand Courtesy Bob Minkin Photography

into one beautiful beast.

“First off, all three of us have extensive history in various ways, although this is the first time we’ll be doing a show together,” Manson explains. “They’re coming to Santa Fe to work with me [at The Kitchen Sink Studios], and while we’re doing that, we’ll prepare our concert.”

Further, Manson says, the Edition One of it all adds to Santa Fe’s growing mid-sized venue list (think Unit B and Paradiso) where, he adds, the audience’s objective is (or should be) to listen to the performers rather than relegate them to the background.

“We have enough musical common ground between us that I think we’ll settle into our groove,” Manson says. “I’m a firm believer that a good song is a good song in almost any incarnation.” (Alex De Vore)

Legendary w/Jono Manson, Tree Adams and Wally Ingram:

6:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 22. $25-$30

Edition One Gallery

729 Canyon Road, (505) 570-5385

Retreat to Move Forward

Expand Courtesy El Rey IG

So, y’all know how La Reina at the ol’ El Rey Court has become a sort of haven for country, folk and Americana music? Seems like the powers that be over there are taking it a step further with a kickoff party for The Last Long Weekend, a new residency for singer-songwriter types produced in conjunction with brand and label Western AF, The Americana Music Association and Madre Mezcal. The party features a set from DJ Christina Swilley, as well as performances from the retreat’s first cohort, including JP Harris, John R. Miller, Kristina Murray, Jaime Wyatt, Hunter Park and Riddy Arman. As they’ve all got real good country music names, we assume the show will slay. Visit elreycourt.com for more info about other performances from the cohort, too! (ADV)

The Last Long Weekend Kickoff Party:

7 pm Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21

Free. La Reina@El Rey Court

1862 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-1931

More Than a Thousand Words

Expand Courtesy Bernice Ficek-Swenson

Nonprofit Strata Gallery continues its nigh-undefeated run of totally badass shows this week with a solo exhibit from Minnesota-based photographer Bernice Ficek-Swenson. In broad strokes, Ficek-Swenson snaps shots of stones as a metaphor for the incredible passage of time and presents them alongside site-specific written word pieces and a rather inquisitive mind for geography and geology. By doing so, the artist both contemplates provactive concepts of deep time and land memory—and she reportedly welcomes any environmental conversations that pop up from viewers as a result of their takes on the work. If there’s a goal, perhaps it’s in the intersection of the physical and spiritual—but also rocks are cool, too. (ADV)

Bernice Ficek-Swenson: Language of the Land

Opening Reception: 5-7 pm Friday, Feb. 21. Free

Strata Gallery, 125 Lincoln Ave. Ste. 105

(505) 780-5403

3 O’Clock is No Good and 3:30 is Right Out

Expand IMDB

Given the now-constant stream of reboots, redos, retakes and remakes in the cinema world, it might be easy to forget there was once a time that a remake was kind of a rare occurrence. And if we don’t count the 1995 Sabrina remake, it weirdly seemed to start with Westerns—like the 2010 Coen Brothers take on True Grit and James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma in 2007. Therein, a rancher played by Christian Bale is somehow roped into the world of train-based prisoner transport, and Russell Crowe is, like, a sheriff or something. ‘Twas a real big freaking deal at the time some 50 years after the original Delmer Daves movie dropped, and you can relive that magic at the Jean Cocteau Cinema’s Video Library Video Club event with Lisa Harris. Six-shooter shenanigans are sure to surprise you suckers for sure. (ADV)

Video Library Video Club: 3:10 to Yuma (2007):

8:30 pm Monday, Feb. 24. Free. Jean Cocteau Cinema 418 Montezuma Ave., (505) 466-5528