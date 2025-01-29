SFR Picks: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Pick of the Week

Ghosts of War

Author Hampton Sides drops by the New Mexico Military Museum to talk books

Ghost Soldiers “would have been pretty shocked to see how tolerant we seem to have become when it comes to fascism.”

At its core, Ghost Soldiers is a story of survival and humanity rather than simply a war epic. Certainly the raid on Cabanatuan—one that inspired the 2005 film The Great Raid—stirs patriotic feelings but, Sides says, it’s a bit more about resilience than violence and politicking.

“I guess what I’m most interested in is…how did they get through the ordeal?” he queries. “How they banded together, kept morale up? It's an amazing story.”

Sides’ appearance at the New Mexico Military Museum in discussion with its director Laureta Huit coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Cabantuan raid itself, as well as a new exhibit at the museum dubbed Flags of Freedom—one that will showcase three American flags kept hidden by POWs throughout some of WWII’s most harrowing scenarios. Sides’ nonprofit Ghost Soldiers Endowment Fund will also contribute a $15,000 grant to the New Mexico Military Museum to mark the occasion, and Violet Crown Cinema will host a one-off screening of The Great Raid on Saturday, Feb. 8 (we’ll remind you about that in our calendar next week). (Alex De Vore)

A Conversation with Hampton Sides: 5 pm Thursday, Jan. 30. Free. New Mexico Military Museum, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 476-1479

Public Domain

Marley’s Ghost

Though some SFR staffers would rather be locked in a car with those murder hornets from 2020 than listen to any sort of reggae, we understand (hell, we celebrate and defend) that many a local simply can’t get enough of those dulcet island sounds. If you’re lookin’ to get down reggae-style with the most legendary musician to ever emerge from the genre, head to Boxcar this week for the Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash party. DJ DMonic presides over the festivities alongside acts The Riddims and The Goonies, and we’re pretty sure you’ll hear “No Woman No Cry” and, like, “Redemption Song” and other hot reggae hits. Seriously, no shade—you do you, reggae fans. (ADV)

Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash: 7 pm-2 am Friday, Jan. 31. Free. Boxcar, 133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222

Souper-Rad

Provided Scenes from Souper Bowl 27

At The Food Depot’s annual Souper Bowl this weekend (its 29th!), find 24 restaurants volunteering their time, efforts and soups to help raise a few bucks for the local food bank. This year, new restaurants abound, from Time Travelers Gastropub, Baked & Brew and Escondido; plus old favorites return, such as Dr. Fieldgoods, Cowgirl BBQ, Rowley Farmhouse Ales and others. “This is not your typical sit-down event,” Food Depot Communications Manager and Souper Bowl organizer Amanda Bregel says. “It’s really more like a community event where people roam around, talk to each other, interface with the chefs, get to say hi, ask about the soup and their restaurants…we are so thankful to the chefs who participate.” Did we mention The Food Depot provided 8.5 million meals across 150 sites in 2024? They deserve help—you deserve soup. (ADV)

Souper Bowl XXIX: 11 am-2:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 1. $20-$150. Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W Marcy St., thefooddepot.org

The Tax Man Cometh

With the way everything in the world is going right now, you’d be forgiven for wanting to simply float out to sea rather than do the adult stuff that has been piling up since the year began. We also get that this might not be the sexiest suggestion for something to do in town this week, but everyone should know the main branch of the Santa Fe Public Library is offering free tax assistance starting this week. We mostly mention it because people ask us every year where they might get some help—and it’s here. Please note you must make an appointment by phone, online or in-person. And you should probably be sure to be super-polite and friendly with the folks at the library. In summation, if you need help with your taxes, here’s a way to get it. (ADV)

Tax Help New Mexico Assistance: 10 am-2:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 4. Free. Santa Fe Public Library (Main Branch), 145 Washington Ave., (505) 819-3702