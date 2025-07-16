Our Constant Companion

Artist Jesse Wood contends with life and the moon in new solo show Śaśin: Possessing the Rabbit

Santa Fe artist Jesse Wood might be more synonymous with printmaking, even if his next show with curator Bobby Beals is all about paintings. Wood attended Santa Fe Prep, but his ethos were strictly rooted in the punk milieu—just ask the abandoned silkscreening supplies he liberated from the school to DIY his way to printmaking glory. A couple of degrees from the likes of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and the Savannah College of Art and Design later—plus a certification from Albuquerque’s Tamarind Institute and time at the Institute of American Indian Arts—and he’s what you might call a master. Still, Wood says, painting has been such an unmitigated joy that he’s doubled down on that in parallel to the master’s he’s pursuing in Eastern classics from St. John’s College. .

“A funny thing happened,” he tells SFR. “I transitioned into being a painter, and left printmaking for 20 years.”

Eventually, he’d secure a studio arts BFA from IAIA, and even teach there from 2021 to 2024, but these days, he says, he’s all about that home studio life; painting in the living room and raising his 12-year-old son, who makes numerous appearances in Wood’s new show, Śaśin: Possessing the Rabbit. At first blush, the show could be simply classified as abstract paintings, though Wood explains that he’s delving into a term he coined in his early college days: neo-fauvist reconstructionism. He further contextualizes the pieces by placing them someplace on the painting continuum between landscapes and family portraiture; but also as embodying the Sanskrit word śaśin.

“That specifically is a word that means ‘possessing rabbit,’ but it’s also a euphemism for the moon,” Wood tells SFR. “People in the Western hemisphere look up and see a rabbit in the moon.”

For those unfamiliar, numerous cultures throughout history have visually interpreted the darker parts of the moon as being shaped like a rabbit. Wood sees it that way, too, though his relationship with the moon goes deeper than that.

“I have this whole separate thing as a Cancer…a moon-water person, but also in terms of the insomnia I’ve been battling,” he says. “I’ve been battling that and getting up; looking at the moon; tracking it; watching it; seeing how it affects me and thinking about that relationship we on Earth have with our constant traveling companion.”

Knowing that thought process wends its way into the work illuminates perceived abstractions—almost like noticing a light is on in the next room and wondering whether it was always on or had just been flicked on.

“The quickest answer, is that they’re landscapes and still-lifes, though I’m still not quite sure exactly what to call it,” Wood adds. (Alex De Vore)

Jesse Wood: Śaśin: Possessing the rabbit Opening: 4-7 pm Saturday, July 19. Horseshoe Gallery @Bishop’s Lodge, 1297 Bishop’s Lodge Road, bealsandco.com

Bright as the Sun

Expand Courtesy Lensic 360

Frankly, we’re not sure if the summer bandstand series—now known as a part of nonprofit outfit Lensic 360’s Santa Fe Summer Scene—would have felt even remotely the same were it not for the inclusion of a few local music projects or, more specifically, one particular band: Lumbre del Sol. The Chicano rock act was founded by the late, great Santa Fe musician Chris Abeyta (rest in power, bud) way back in the 1970s, but it has remained active since then, not to mention a Plaza mainstay during summer concerts, ever since. These days, Abeyta’s sons have taken the reins of the music, but the soul and tradition remain as recognizable as ever. Not only that, but it’s a free show on the Plaza during the nicest evenings we get all year. Just go, dang. (ADV)

Santa Fe Summer Scene Lumbre del Sol: 6 pm Thursday, July 17. Free. Santa Fe Plaza, 63 Lincoln Ave., lensic360.org

Orkestral Manoeuvers

Expand Provided

One fun thing about little ol’ Santa Fe is that we seem to have this vein of Balkan music-lovers out there living for the brass. Yes, there are fans, but there are also musicians putting bands together and bringing Turkish, Roma and other such sounds to shows across town, and it’s pretty much always fun. One such act is the Korvin Balkan Brass Orkestar, a supergroup that brings together the likes of Char Rothschild, Willa Roberts and Max Kluger-Bell (all of whom are killer musicians on their own) for horn-forward pieces of the Balkan persuasion. There are other phenomenal players, too, but the point is that if you liked Beirut or DeVotchKa, you’ll love this, not least of which because the band plays Paradiso, one of the prettiest local venues. (ADV)

Korvin Balkan Brass Orkestar: 7:30 pm Friday, July 18 $17.64-$22.95. Paradiso, 903 Early St., (505) 577-5248

Our Pets, Ourselves

Seems it wasn’t that long ago that Santa Fe’s veterinarian options were few and far between (the pandemic was no help), but now our town has choices. This Saturday at Iconik Coffee Roasters’ Red location, the vets from Patient Paws bust out the mobile unit to offer affordable vet care for our beloved pets. The system is designed for walk-ups only, and for those who’ve languished without proper pet care or just plain want to get their best buds a check-up, it’ll surely be worth it. We suggest visiting patientpawsmobilevet.com to stay abreast of any developments, and we otherwise salute the PP folks and Iconik for making it easy to get some much-needed help. (ADV)

Patient Paws Mobile Vet Pop-Up: Noon-2 pm Saturday, July 19. Cost varies. Iconik Coffee Roasters (Red), 1366 Cerrillos Road, (505) 428-0996