SFR Picks: Mar. 5-12

Portland’s Rankin Renwick joins No Name Cinema for retrospective screening

When a filmmaker has a body of work that spans so many years and touches upon so many political, environmental and experimental moments, how the hell are they supposed to whittle it all down to a singular retrospective? Portland, Oregon’s Rankin Renwick found a way in conjunction with Santa Fe’s anti-profit arthouse theater No Name Cinema. The results? The Short Films of Rankin Renwick, an accessible

program, according to Renwick, that’ll hopefully inspire some folks, open a few minds or otherwise prove that art can and should be a lifelong pursuit—because that shit’s universal, baby.

“I try to make it so unique to where we are politically and in the world at this moment,” Renwick explains. “Things are changing so quickly that I thought of what films I’d show, but when I was driving down here, I thought maybe I should throw these others in there.”

Renwick has a few New Mexico connections, too. Their son lives in Santa Fe, and they’ve long been a friend of the artist Erika Wanenmacher. They’ve also done a residency with Albuquerque’s Basement Films and screened here multiple times over the years. And speaking of years, Renwick says they’ve seen similar patterns emerge across their career. Politically speaking, some films they made decades ago are as relevant now as they were then.

“Sadly, we’re sliding back a pinch,” they say, referring to the folks in charge of the country just now. “But I think people are railing and ready to hold onto what we have.”

What unites better than film? Renwick, meanwhile, describes themself as being almost like a hospice nurse—a cultural caretaker who bears witness to births and deaths, including human, cultural and institutional. They also give first-time film composers carte blanche to score their films. All told, Renwick seems to have a pattern as well—one that encapsulates punk-ish art ethos with a knack for storytelling and capturing moments.

“I like to shine a light on the underdogs,” they tell SFR, “and I also use humor a lot. I find my people.” (Alex De Vore)

The Short Films of Rankin Renwick:

7 pm Friday, March 7. $5-$15 suggested donation (no one turned away), No Name Cinema, 2013 Piñon St., nonamecinema.org

White-Hot Knowledge

Albuquerque-based singer-songwriter Kai Warrior embraced her musical gift during the depths of the oh-so familiar COVID isolation. In desperate need of a creative outlet, Warrior bought a $20 acoustic guitar from a friend and has been writing sweet, emotive indie-folk songs ever since. Warrior’s 2024 album Everything I Know paints a vibrant picture of the musician’s honest vulnerability. Take a track like “I Don’t Know,” which melds satisfyingly melodic chord progressions and Warrior’s soft vocal stylings to offer a borderline perfect bit of emotive songwriting prowess. Warrior’s fellow Albuquerque singer-songwriter Buglet joins in for an intimate evening at the El Rey Court’s La Reina bar. (Adam Ferguson)

Kai Warrior w/Buglet:

8 pm Wednesday. Mar. 5. Free

La Reina 1862 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-1931

Hey, Ladies!

March is Women in History Month, and it might be more important than ever to stand by the ladies in our lives as the powers that be seem to wanna make sure they never get to choose, say or do anything without it being a huge hassle. A good first step is education, which is available for free at the upcoming New Mexico’s Women in History talk at the main branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. Hosted by former Santa Fe City Historian Ana Pacheco, the talk is meant to highlight the many (seriously, it’s so many) women who have contributed to Santa Fe’s civic, artistic and historical legacies. There’s a reason we’re revered around the globe and, like a whole lot of things, there were kickass women every step of the way. (ADV)

New Mexico’s Women in History:

3 pm Thursday, March 6. Free. Santa Fe Public Library (Main Branch), 145 Washington Ave., (505) 955-6781

Shorts People

Most folks will tell you Santa Fe is a theater-heavy town, but that can only mean good things for the theater pros who live here, right? Well, yes and no. Playwright Aaron Leventman this week hosts a talk on the short form play alongside fellow scribes Vicki Meager, Dan Gee Husson, Marguerite Louise Scott, Talia Pura, Bill Triplett and Rosemary Zibart. The idea, Leventman says, is to demystify the short form play through the perspectives of some of our most notable local writers. “There are short stories written by famous writers that are considered important to literature; short films that win Oscars,” Leventman says. “Why should it be different for short plays?” Well, let’s find out. (ADV)

Theater Lovers Club: Playwrights Panel:

6 pm Tuesday, March 11. Free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 107 W Barcelona Road, (505) 982-9674