Luck o’ the Irish

Here comes St. Patty’s Day

Though the true meaning of St. Patrick’s Day has very little to do with green beer, corned beef and getting mega-tanked, America likes to do things like America likes to do things—so we’ll do all that stuff we just mentioned, plus lots of others. Santa Fe, for example, shall become Irish as all get out with a slew of Irish-leaning events at various venues throughout the evening—and we’ve nailed down three of ‘em.

At Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, while the event might not precisely be all about Irish-isms, you’d be hard-pressed to find a sicker hip-hop happening than the Def-i and A$h Da Hunter show. The pair aer in the midst of a regional tour just now while on their way to SXSW in Austin, but they’ll be back home just in time for folks to Erin go bragh about it.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, Irish country-punks Doso Dirtbags ring in the holiday right with a melange of punk rock ferocity and emotional, twangy goodness. Somehow, and we’re not sure quite why, that just plain works for St. Patty’s.

If you’d like to go a little more traditional (and, likely, less rowdy), celebrated Celtic acoustic act Lúnasa takes over the Lensic Performing Arts Center for a bit of jamming that’d maybe even impress the druids. Whatever you do, keep it safe, keep it cool and keep it Irish. (Alex De Vore)

Road to SXSW w/Def-i and A$h Da Hunter: 7:30 pm Monday, March 17. $7-$20. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distiller, 2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

Doso Dirtbags: 7 pm Monday, March 17. Free. The Mine Shaft Tavern, 2846 Hwy. 14, Madrid, (505) 473-0743

Lúnasa: 7:30 pm Monday, March 17. $29-$53. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W San Francisco St., (505) 988-1234

Art Opening

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

Expand Courtesy Tia Collection

Celebrate the changing of seasons as winter’s icy talons give way to spring’s windy awakenings. Nine artists embody an emotive and convergent theme in a new multimedia exhibition from Santa Fe’s Tia Collection at the Center for Contemporary Arts this week. The Space Between Two Movements deftly illustrates excitement and anticipation as the cold of winter and the warming of spring combine to bring a joyous expression of seasonal change. Movement and allegorical statements are key ingredients in the paintings and sculptural works presented by artists Diana Al-Hadid, Lee Bul, Judit Reigl and too many more to fit in print. (Jesse A. Colvin).

Tia X Chatter: The Space Between Two Movements Opeing: 5-7 pm Thursday, March 13. Free. Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 982-1338

Photography

Surreal Vernacular

Expand Courtesy Coco Fronsac

Though French artist Coco Fronsac can’t be in town for the opening of her new mixed media exhibit at Obscura Gallery this week, her Chimères et Merveilles show still impactfully encapsulates her eccentric body of work. Fronsac’s creative process for the show involved collecting 20th century vernacular photographs from flea markets around Europe. Then, the artist would use gouache and painting techniques to alter the original image. The result? A juxtaposed incongruity between mediums that is both haunting beautiful. Fronsac's surrealistic style stems from a desire to contrast ritual and tradition through familial bonds and non-Western traditions. We’d say she nailed it. (Adam Ferguson)

Coco Fronsac: Chimères et Merveilles: 11 am. Friday, Mar. 14. Free. Obscura Gallery, 225 Delgado St., (505) 577-6708

Film

Banff!!!!!

Expand Courtesy Banff Centre

Santa Feans love nature, and that’s a fact, baby. But when we long for a window into the natural world of far-flung places, we don't necessarily need to book a flight or even leave our fair city. Instead, catch the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival this week as part of its annual world tour. In short, the program features films made by people who have the very same outdoor proclivities as its audience might have. From what we’ve heard, you’ll tag along on a wild skiing sojourn, climb the tallest mountains and otherwise partake in the grand tradition of getting out there to see what this world has to offer. And though you won’t have to leave town to see the films, they might just spur your next great adventure. Excelsior! Oh, and please note that the film lineup is different each night. (ADV)

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 pm Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19. $20-$38, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W San Francisco St., (505) 988-1234