SFR Picks: Sept. 3, 2025

Flight of the Navigators

Artist Jerry Wellman wants to lead us someplace—it’s up to us to define where

Expand Courtesy Hecho a Mano

In his new multi-venue installation Navigators: On the Edges of Becoming, artist and Axle Contemporary co-founder Jerry Wellman attempts to redefine the concept of navigator from some human in the passenger seat holding a map into a more totemic and internal process of self-reflection.

Across various spaces in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Taos, Wellman presents 40 components total, including drawings, paintings and monoprints—plus a tee-shirt!—staged as semi-magnetic though hard-to-define visual invitations rife with emotional cues. Take the first installation, a window display at downtown gallery Hecho a Mano dubbed “Navigator of Carried Information” opening this week. Almost more important than its content to Wellman is its accessibility: viewers can gaze through the Hecho window anytime, day or night.

“The whole idea was to have this show at unexpected places,” Wellman tells SFR. “It’s so cool people can walk by and see it in the window.”

Following the Santa Fe install, Wellman will take subsequent navigational concepts to Albuquerque’s Ace Barber Shop and Taos’ Revolt Gallery (the latter of which will run during the Paseo Project arts event). Still, he’s trying hard to avoid major spoilers for the time

being, at least in terms of visual specifics, but is happy to spill at least some of the tea.

“I’m trying to de-emphasize the human and to say all

objects seen and unseen carry information that’s usable,” he says coyly. “I think, in a way, I just want people to consider that in everything and everywhere we look, there is meaning to be gathered, and whether that’s the journey in and of itself? It’s more like where will this take you? I want you to investigate.”

Perhaps it’s tricky to divorce the thought of navigation from a pre-determined end point, but similarly to how artist intent is always secondary to sincere viewer emotional response, Wellman is mostly hoping to start a conversation.

“I would hope there’s enough element of mystery in there and enough ambiguity to make you want to look further,” he adds.

Jerry Wellman: “Navigator of Carried Information:” All Day and Night Saturday, Sept. 6-Monday, Sept. 29. Free. Hecho a Mano, 129 W Palace Ave., (505) 916-1341

They’ve Got the Beat

Expand Courtesy Soriba Fofona

It’s been 10 years since the first Wassa Wassa African Dance & Drum Festival popped off, and in that time the influence the local African drumming ensemble has had on Santa Fe is undeniable. Many in our community have taken classes in West African dancing, singing and drumming, and now percussion master Soriba Fofana is back for more. This year’s Wassa Wassa is slated to feature renowned artists from Guinea, Mali and the US across four days of performances, workshops and celebrations of incredible African art. Expect the aforementioned drumming, as well as dundun dance and song, plus n’goni and balafon will be available to hear or learn at various locations throughout the event, which are open to all levels of expertise. (Callie Elkins)

Wassa Wassa African Dance & Drum Festival: 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 4-Sunday, 7. $30; workshop prices vary. The Railyard Performance Center, 1611 Paseo De Peralta, soribafofana.com/wassa-wassa-2025

The Storytellers

Expand Courtesy Brandon Soder

Last May, Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse hosted its first Santa Fe Story Lab; now organizers are bringing it back for another round. The event, which Collected Works describes as “an unforgettable evening of truth, connection, and community,” features six storytellers, each sharing a personal story, after which the floor will open for a Q&A. Beloved Santa Fe poet and Silver Box scribe Natachee Momaday Gray (Kiowa Apache) is just one of the readers slated to appear. Also scheduled are Lisa Harris (shout-out to the Video Library!), Roxy Podlogar, Carla Ward, Richard White and Will Whiteman. Attendees unable to join in-person can still connect via Zoom, although registration is required in advance. (CE)

Step into the Story: Santa Fe Story Lab: 6 pm Friday, Sept. 5. Free. Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse, 202 Galisteo St., collectedworksbookstore.com/events

Never Too Early to Think About Gifts

Expand Courtesy Lily Pinto

At this time of year, some of us can’t help but to start feeling anxiety over the holidays. It’s only a couple months until you’ll need to have gifts for people (stupid society!), but you’re gonna be prepared this time with an assist from Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery’s First Sunday Market. This Sunday, the Midtown bar/venue/events space hosts a local-centric commerce-a-thon featuring jewelry, pottery, food, drink and so many other little things. To sweeten the deal, country crooner Sam Pace leaves his band The Gilded Grit behind for an intimate solo set, and singer-songwriter Lily Pinto rounds things out with some pop-ish/country-adjacent jams of her own. To summarize, you can buy gifts in the same place you hear your music. Also? Beer. (ADV)

First Sunday Art Market: 2-6 pm Sunday, Sept. 7. Free Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808