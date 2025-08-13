SFR Picks: Week of Aug. 13

The Hicks Shall Inherit the Earth

Austin country-punk weirdos Hickoids ride to town with former Santa Fean in tow

Expand Courtesy Hickoids

How do you solve a problem like The Hickoids? OK, so maybe not a problem per se, but the ancient (in a good way) Austin, Texas, act is sort of hard to pin down when it comes to a description. Are they honky-tonk? Classic country? Neo country? Punk? Some amalgamation of all those things? According to the band’s bassist and

former Santa Fean Tom Trusnovic (shout-out forever to his time in blues-punk band The Floors!), Hickoids is all about being kind of weird.

“We’re generally referred to as ‘cowpunk,’” Tursnovic tells SFR, “but I would really say at this point it’s more like a wise-ass comedy/hard-rock band with twinges of country and bursts of punk.”

As an imperfect analogy, think of Hickoids like The Dead Milkmen if they came out of Texas. And though Hickoids has its own style and remains tongue-in-cheek, Trusnovic says originating member and singer Jeff Smith tends to sort of Trojan Horse deeper concepts and vulnerable lyricism in with the comedy. The band comes to Santa Fe this week as part of its Sasquatch Stroll tour.

“No one should go expecting a hardcore punk show, though,” Trusnovic cautions. “Also, we can play a lot of country music, but you’re not going to only hear that.”

The band’s history is so long and its catalog so deep, in fact, that not even Trusnovic knows what songs they might play on any given night.

“One time we were in Spain and we played the same place two nights in a row, and this guy who’d booked us on some festival was there and said something about how we didn’t repeat a song,” he says. “I mean, we do a whole bunch of stupid covers sometimes. We have a mountain of songs.”

To summarize, Hickoids bring a heaping helping of silly to their punk-infused weirdness, but that doesn’t mean singer Smith isn’t capable of pulling the ol’ heartstrings. New Mexico acts Tao Boys Del Norte and Big Violet open. (Alex De Vore)

Hickoids with Tao Boys and Big Violet: 7:30 pm Wednesday, Aug. 13. $12-$18. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

Marketing

Expand File Photo

Look, as of 2025, the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts’ annual Indian Market hits its 103rd birthday, so we’re not really sure what we might add to the “you should go!” discourse beyond a couple no-presh reminders: This is the largest market of its kind on the freaking planet and will take over the Plaza and many adjacent streets this weekend. That means literally hundreds of artists and thousands of guests, visitors, hangers-on, etc. Additionally, some creators make their nut for the entire year from this particular market, and that’s honestly pretty cool for artists. Don’t forget the fashion component, either, plus film screenings, so many panels, parties and food opportunities. Frankly, it’s all beautiful. (ADV)

103rd SWAIA Indian Market: All Day Friday, Aug. 15-Sunday, Aug. 17. Free (but pay for art, clothes, jewelry, etc.), Santa Fe Plaza, 63 Lincoln Ave., swaia.org

Another Path

Expand Courtesy Poeh Center

While Indian Market is surely the biggest Indigenous arts market around, the Poeh Cultural Center’s Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival is nothing to sneeze at. We’re talking more than 400 artists, designers, filmmakers and other such creators plying their crafts and trades inside and outside the sprawling Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino across three days. Pathways includes plenty of performances as well, plus numerous food trucks and films (we’re particularly psyched for Rez Ball), not to mention hoop dancers, rock ’n’ rollers, fashion, and so much more. If you like art, you’ll find something to love at Pathways. (ADV)

Poeh Cultural Center presents Pathways Indigenous Arts Festival: All Day Friday, Aug. 15-Sunday, Aug. 17. Free (but pay for art, clothes, jewelry, etc.), Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, poehcenter.org/pathways

Free-form

Expand Courtesy Shonto Begay

OK, so we’ve already pointed out two Indigenous arts markets popping off this weekend in Santa Fe, but the hits, awesomely, keep coming—this time with the also-annual Free Indian Market. FIM is a mite smaller than the others around here, but it also works a little differently in that booth space for artists is totally free, and they keep what they make from any sales. This one dates back to 2018, and has since grown from a smattering of artists inside the Scottish Rite Center to a Federal Park mainstay with a special focus on inter-generational artistry and Indigenous artists from as far-flung as Canada and New Zealand. You’ll find locals out there, too, and you can feel good knowing precisely where your dollars went. (ADV)

Free Indian Market: All Day Saturday, Aug. 16 & Sunday, Aug. 17. Free. Federal Park, freeindianmarket.org