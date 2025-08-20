SFR Picks: Week of Aug. 20, 2025

Cosmic Thing

B-52s tribute act The Deadbeat Club is living on Channel Z

For those of us who long ago looked beyond “Love Shack” as the best work from Athens, Georgia’s B-52s, it’s been a bit of a hard row to hoe. Yes, that song is a banger, but when stacked against tunes like “Junebug,” “Tell it Like it T-I-Is” and even “Rock Lobster,” the band’s biggest hit isn’t a great indicator of what Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson, Keith Strickland and various others have poured into the pop act’s catalogue. In short, there’s a reason the B-52s has remained popular for about a bazillion years, and it’s something about art school weirdness meeting satisfying and catchy melodies.

In Santa Fe, no band better understands these deeds and mythos better than The Dead Beat Club, a tribute act that yes, plays the hits—but also delves deeper into what makes B-52s so special.

“I think currently we have something from every album, and that was important to us—that we span the discography,” singer/Fred Schneider stand-in Rod Harrison tells SFR. “This is really [musician] Billy Miles Brooke’s band, but I think I can speak for him when I say that, for many of us, it’s the early stuff like “Planet Claire” and “Private Idaho” that really juices us up; we try to keep in mind the early roots, but we want to explore…even Funplex, which is an album I think a lot of people don’t know, but has some great songs.”

And though The Deadbeat Club embraces a sort of goofy/dressed-as-monsters live show, Harrison is adamant they’re serious about exploring the subversive nature of the B-52s catalog. To wit, his take on Schneider’s vocals come from a place of love and curiosity rather than a gawking takedown of the singer’s unique style.

“No one ever made fun of Jello Biafra’s vocals, and I’m seeing Fred’s voice as more of a punk rock affectation,” Harrison explains. “Anytime I’ve seen people doing Fred, they’re making fun of him, but I don’t want to make fun of Fred. For me and for a long time, rock’ n’ roll had to be scary or angry or sad, and I didn’t really appreciate humor in rock. To make someone dance or smile or shake their stuff, that’s a real art form. That’s punk rock.” (Alex De Vore)

The Deadbeat Club: 5 pm Friday, Aug. 22. Free. Nuckolls Brewing Co.,1611 Alcaldesa St., nuckollsbrewing.com

Totally Tradical

After technically hitting its 50th year in 2024, Santa Fe Tradfest keeps the party going in 2025 with another stellar lineup of folk, Americana, bluegrass and otherwise acoustic-forward jamz slated for days of music at Camp Stoney this week. It’s complicated, but the short version is that what was once the Santa Fe Banjo & Fiddle Contest evolved over time into TradFest. Cool? Cool. This year’s lineup is stacked, too, for all you guitar, banjo and fiddle fans. We’re talking The Henhouse Prowlers, High Lonesome Highway, Mariachi Sondios del Monte, Kitty Jo Creek and way more acts than we could fit in print. Organizers also toss in workshop opportunities and plenty for the kids. Heck, you could even camp out there if you like so you don’t miss a second of the blistering string action. Make sure you check the website to get all the detailed info. (ADV)

Santa Fe TradFest 2025: All Day Friday, Aug. 22-Sunday, Aug. 24. $25-$80 (kids under 18 free). Camp Stoney, 7885 Old Santa Fe Trail, santafetradfest.org

It’s Good to Be King

The tribute acts keep on a-rockin’ and rollin’ this week as dedicated Tom Petty cover band Damn the Torpedoes unleashes its love letter to the late, great Petty at Tumbleroot. In the pantheon of musicians who went too soon, Petty’s right up there, whether we’re thinking about his earliest work, the iconic ’90s nostalgia of the record Wildflowers, the things he did for and with Stevie Nicks or his place within superband progenitors The Traveling Wilburys. It takes a special kind of songwriter to seep their way into literally everyone’s consciousness, so whether you turn the radio up when “Last Dance with Mary Jane” comes on or you sit in quiet introspection while rolling another joint to “You Don’t Know How it Feels,” remember what Petty did for us—he rocked. (ADV)

Damn the Torpedoes: 8 pm Saturday, Aug. 23. $17-$22.60. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

Do the Hokey-Pokey

Certain touring musicians have built up a reputation in Santa Fe simply by blowing through town on the reg and building up their fanbase—y’know, like the old days. That’s how we know Illinois-based singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge. Of course, calling LaFarge a singer-songwriter sort of conjures up images of Americana/folk-type music, though his particular style errs a bit more toward soul and R&B. Certainly his tunes are feel-good head-bobbers full of funky guitar riffage and a semi-mournful croon. This is someone who has loved and lost but continues to love nonetheless. LaFarge shares his experience this Tuesday as part of the Summer Scene series of shows on the Plaza bandstand. Those shows, by the way, will wind down sooner than you think, so don’t miss your chance to take music to the streets and party. (ADV)

Santa Fe Summer Scene: Pokey LaFarge: 6 pm Tuesday, Aug. 26. Free. Santa Fe Plaza, 63 Lincoln Ave., lensic360.org