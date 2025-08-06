SFR Picks: Week of Aug. 6, 2025

Those Low-Down, Jam-With-The-Pros Blues

Evangelo’s Downtown Blues Jam keeps it tight

Why does singer, musician and Downtown Blues Jam organizer Loveless Johnson III think that Santa Feans keep showing up in droves to the weekly event featuring his band The Bluesristocrats?

“It’s the quality of musician who shows up, man,” Johnson tells SFR.

According to the vocalist and bonafide blues-lover, the jam consistently draws from Santa Fe’s most notable players, but has also featured visitors from around America—as well as something like 20 countries.

“Most players who show up can go pretty hard,” Johnson continues. “There are players, perhaps, who have come and seen the energy and decided not to play because maybe they needed to practice more…but I’ve watched players blossom from novices to getting really good.”

This paints the picture of a musical incubator, with which Johnson agrees. Given the professionalism first put in place by legendary Santa Fe musicians like Tone Forrest and Mike Montiel in the old Canyon Road Blues Jam days, he says, there’s a certain level of quality that drives newcomers and seasoned vets alike to shred like woah. This is no do-whatever open mic, Johnson says, though all are welcome. And it’s not just about the blues.

“Folks play country, they play some honky-tonk, R&B and rock,” he explains. “But it always has this thread of the blues running through. I mean, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd? Plenty of their songs would be considered blues.”

There is, of course, an argument to be made that much American music contains at least traces of the blues, but other than requiring a certain know-how from would-be participators, Johnson and his band aren’t looking to play by steadfast rules.

“Our mission is to spread the love,” he says.

Bring an instrument if you can (that can include your vocal chops, btw), but know it’s most important to be cool. (Alex De Vore)

Downtown Blues Jam: 8-11 pm Tuesday, Aug. 12. Free. Evangelo’s, 200 W San Francisco St.,(505) 982-9014

Multiple Personalities

Expand Courtesy Naomi Stinnett

Gather round, children, and we’ll tell ye a tale—that of Austin, Texas, troubadour Naomi Stinnett, whose Lost Girls project comes to Santa Fe this week courtesy of Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery. Stinnett’s show is half-concert, half-performance art and finds the singer-songwriter doffing her playwright cap to embody a coterie of characters through song. With names like Connie Converse, Annie Cotton-Picker and The Vampire Prince, Stinnett certainly has no shortage of material. By embracing the darker corners of the country tradition—outlaw culture, possession and imprisonment to name a few—Stinnett also delves into a bit of fun, mischief and, frankly, wildly enjoyable weirdness. It’s kind of unhinged, and we straight-up love it. (ADV)

Naomi Stinnett’s Lost Girls: 5 pm Thursday, Aug. 7 Free. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St. (505) 303-3808

…And You Don’t Stop

Expand Courtesy Lensic 360

Given hip-hop’s massive cultural influence and ubiquitousness within broader music movements, it’s almost hard to believe the genre is only about 50 years old (52 to be precise). Maybe even stranger is that Santa Fe’s now-annual celebration of the genre has only been around since 2023 thanks to local multi-hyphenate and hip-hop-head Raashan Ahmad, yet it’s among the most popular events in town. At Ahmad’s upcoming Wonderful Fantastic Hip-Hop Festival this Friday, find no shortage of fanfare for all things hip-hop, plus a performance from longtime lyricist Big Daddy Kane, a legendary purveyor of rhymes whose impact on that MC world cannot be understated. Even better? Kane will bring a live band in for his show. New Mexico acts like Def-i, Lady Saywut!?, L’Roneous, Blessinfinite, LiveLife and Alejandra Avila are also slated to perform. (ADV)

Raashan Ahmad’s Wonderful Fantastic Hip-Hop Festival: 5 pm Friday, Aug. 8. Free. Santa Fe Railyard, Market and Alcaldesa Streets, lensic360.org

Kitty, Kitty, Kitty, Can’t You See? Sometimes Your Purrs Just Hypnotize Me; And I Just Love Your Flashy Whiskers

Expand Mo Charnot

If there’s a cuter creature than a kitten, we’ve never seen it, and if there’s a cooler way to go about meeting, petting and potentially adopting a kitten than the Española Humane/Meow Wolf Kitten Fiesta this week, we’ve never heard of it. The premise is simple: Head over to Meow Wolf, where Española Humane will unleash the clowder upon the cat-loving masses. You can then cuddle those fuzzy bastards to your heart’s content and maybe even take one home for the low, low price of $25. We love you, kitties! (ADV)

Española Humane/Meow Wolf’s Kitten Fiesta: 11 am Saturday, Aug. 9. Free. Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle (505) 395-6369