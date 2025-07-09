SFR Picks: Week of July 9, 2025

Music On Your Mind?

The 52nd Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival launches this Friday with a gala at Bishop’s Lodge, dubbed Cirque des Sons, during which local circus arts nonprofit Wise Fool New Mexico is slated to perform in a timeless tent of wonders to open the 2025 SFCM season. The event will require a collective long, deep breath before musical celebrations start a-poppin’ at either the New Mexico Museum of Art’s St. Francis Auditorium or the Lensic during the festival proper.

Among myriad musical attractions we can expect through Aug. 18, find a new three-part series called BAM!! Insights on the Brain & Music, which offers context to go with all the upcoming ear candy. Each discussion is led by an actual neuroscientist who will attempt to explain the impact of music on the human brain.

The first of the one-hour events features Elizabeth H. Margulis, a PhD, Professor of Music and Director of Graduate Studies in Musicology at Princeton University. Margulis will wax scientific about how music captivates us to the point nothing seems more important than the next note—and its ability to transport people to specific moments and settings from the past from the comfort of their favorite noise-canceling headphones. Margulis’s research explores repetition and the strikingly patterned ways music can shape and guide spontaneous thought. If it sounds like her work touches on what we can learn about musical immersion from earworms and the speech-to-song illusion, that’s because it does.

Come with questions about how she uses experimental data as a provocative, illuminating way into complex, subjective, and culturally situated aspects of music. After all, Margulis is the author of more than 75 articles and two books. Her On Repeat: How Music Plays the Mind won Margulis the Wallace Berry Award from the Society for Music Theory and the Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award from ASCAP. The Psychology of Music: A Very Short Introduction, meanwhile, provides an accessible entry into the field. Margulis also co-edited The Science-Music Borderlands: Reckoning with the Past and Imagining the Future, which won the 2024 Ruth A. Solie Award from the American Musicological Society. Also cool? She’s a trained pianist. (Dave Cathey)

How Music Captivates: The Science with Elizabeth H. Margulis, PhD: Noon-1 pm Monday, July 14. $24-$39. St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W Palace Ave., (505) 476-5072

Those venturing through Punjab, India, no matter the time of day, will experience the blasting rhythms of the area’s traditional music. The air over there is dominated by the unmistakable Indian dhol drum in the forefront. Brooklyn-based band Red Baraat, led by Indian American and master dhol player Summer Jain, takes the hypnotizing sound into uncharted territories. Not only is Jain a highly skilled dhol drummer, but his band infuses an eccentric blend of instruments like jazzy horns, rock guitars and call-and-response vocals. For a taste of what’s to come tonight, give their latest album, Bhangra Gheela, a good hard listen. (Adam Ferguson)

Lensic 360 Summer Scene Presents: Red Baraat: 6 pm Wednesday, July 9. Free. Railyard Plaza, 1612 Alcaldesa St., lensic360.org

Opening Friday, Sagrada Medicina isn’t your typical art exhibit, but rather a multi-weekend immersive experience celebrating the traditions and practices of New Mexico Chicana women. The event features eight visual artists, along with guided healings, poetry readings, dance, music, herbalist gatherings and so much more. “My vision is to bring people together asking the question, ‘what is your healing?’”curator and featured artist Paloma Cruz tells SFR. “Things have been crazy out there and I wanted to create a space for people to come and heal.” The opening night is sure to be buzzing, as the artists host a meet-and-greet for a chance to gain insight on their stories and what’s to come. (AF)

Sagrada Medicina Opening: 5 pm Friday, July 11. Free. El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe, 555 Camino de la Familia, elmuseocultural.org/events/sagradamedicina

The arts and culture scene that has evolved on Early Street over the years thanks to spots like Mottainai, Electr∆ Gallery and Paradiso Santa Fe has offered plenty of good vibes. Mottainai in particular is one of those hidden gem vintage shops with a tasteful niche for cool shirts, jackets and other little treasures, and this Sunday marks its one-year anniversary. How to celebrate? With support from local label Mama Mañana Records in the form of a rock show! The celebration features an array of vendors and DJs, food from streetmates El Chile Toreado—not to mention goodies from Sugar Mama Sweet Treats. (AF)

Mama Mañana Records: Mottainai Anniversary Party: Noon-4 pm, Friday. July 13. Free. Mottainai, 805 Early St., mottainaisantafe.com