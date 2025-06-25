SFR Picks: Week of June 25, 2025

So Proud

Santa Fe does Pride like woah this week

Once again we’ve hit that time of the year during which we celebrate our LGBTQIA+ siblings through myriad gatherings, music, dance, parties and celebratory options throughout town, and we’re here for it. Oh sure, the first Pride was a riot led by trans women of color—and that’s trés cool—but the event has since spiraled out into a nationwide celebration of all things queer so huge it can be hard to know how to partake. Here are a number of Pride-themed events happening in Santa Fe this week for your enjoyment. Note that allies and accomplices are welcome, but the hateful can go ahead and just stay home.

On Wednesday, June 25, the Santa Fe Pride and Human Rights Alliance kicks off a special Pride-specific edition of its monthly early morning Equal Grounds coffee and networking event at Harry’s Roadhouse. We get that 8:30-10 am is a tough sell for some folks, but the early birds tend to get a lot done.

Come Friday, June, 27, boutique hotel The Mystic hosts a Pride version of its monthly Somewhere in the Rainbow queer night/dance party—one that’s free for all and features special cocktails. Also that night? The Glitter queer women’s dance party. This is for the ladies only, including trans women, and DJ Oona presides with all the dance jamz you could ever want. Oh, and Zircus Erotique will be there, too.

On Saturday, June 28, we get the big-ass all-day Pride on the Plaza event from HRA. Things kick off at 9 am, though the parade starts at 10 am. That’s followed by live music, so many drag performers, music, booths, camaraderie love and all the rest. When the daytime action slows down, HRA takes the party to Meow Wolf for Pride After Dark with Grammy-winning DJ and producer Tracy Young. Then we’ll all go home, get some rest and start planning for next year. (Alex De Vore)

Equal Grounds Pride Edition: 8:30 am Wednesday, June 25. Free. Harry’s Road House, 96 B Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 989-4629

Somewhere in the Rainbow: 7 pm Thursday, June 26. Free. The Mystic 2810 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-7663

Glitter: 8 pm Friday, June 27. $25. Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery. 2791 Agua Friía St., (505) 303-3808

Pride on the Plaza: 9 am-5 pm Saturday, June 28. Free. Santa Fe Plaza, 63 Lincoln Ave., hrasantafe.org

Pride After Dark: 8 pm Saturday, June 28. $25-$35. Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, (505) 395-6369

Aesthetic Resilience

Mixed-media artist Erin Currier’s upcoming From Sicily to São Paolo to Santa Fe: The Sublime exhibit at Blue Rain Gallery—her sixteenth solo opening at the gallery in as many years—might just be the most all-encompassing show yet for the world traveling, art-making, tango-dancing extraordinaire. While flipping through the travel sketch books in her studio, it’s obvious Currier isn’t your average tourist. Whether in Santa Fe, Sicily or beyond, she engages in intimate, immersive dialogues with various cultures to honor the spirit of each locale. That then manifests in her work through the beauty of human expression and resilience. “I feel the external battle for liberation that’s played out on a global level is not dissimilar to the internal battle we all face to free ourselves from the human realm, into the sublime,” Currier tells SFR. (Adam Ferguson)

From Sicily to São Paolo to Santa Fe: The Sublime Opening: 5 pm Friday, June 27. Free. Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S Guadalupe St., (505) 954-9902

Opening the Vault

Though most have known Art Vault from the Thoma Foundation as more of an eclectic group show sort of place, this week’s opening of Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre(s) finds the nonprofit (and free to visit) space adopting a solo show model. Moose’s 66-minute film examines the deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon, ranging from the micro to macro ramifications of destroying a major part of our planet’s lungs. We’re talking anything from 35mm black and white to multispectral aerial videography and infrared. Mosse worked with cinematographer Trevor Tweeten to capture the footage, and a score from composer Ben Frost punctuates the ongoing and terrifying tragedy. Art Vault will also screen Mosse’s 2023 piece Grid (Palimi-ú) as part of the event. (ADV)

Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre(s): During open hours Friday, June 27-Saturday, Sept. 27. Free. Art Vault, 540 S Guadalupe St., (505) 428-0681

× Expand Godfrey Reggio

Beyond Nations

Way back in the earliest days of 2024, local arts institution SITE Santa Fe announced it would rebrand its annual Biennial as the International, the twelfth iteration of which pops off this week under the curation of former Venice Biennale Artistic Director Cecelia Alemani. Also in ’24, Alemani told SFR she saw the International as “a journey we take together.” Dubbed Once Within a Time as homage to the great filmmaker Godfrey Reggio’s movie of the same name, The International finds dozens of artists from around the globe concentrated within SITE’s hallowed halls under Alemani’s watchful eye. This includes New Mexico artists, too, and no shortage of Indigenous creators. The idea is to center the people themselves, particularly those who’ve already left a mark on Santa Fe in some way. . (ADV)

12th SITE Santa Fe International Opening Day: 6 pm Friday, June 27. Free. SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 989-1199