SFR Picks: Week of Sept. 10

Trinity

Three music events in Santa Fe worth your time this week

When it comes to live music events in Santa Fe, locals seem to fall into one of two camps—the “never anything to do,” liars and the people who know we’ve got seven nights of music a week, and most of it is pretty sweet (not all of it—don’t pin that expectation on us!). This week, we surveyed a gaggle of shows to see what’s what, and we’ve narrowed our results down to three kickass options.

First up on Thursday, the Jean Cocteau goes punk rock with a screening of Repo Man auteur Alex Cox’s iconic 1986 film Sid and Nancy. OK, this is a movie, but Cox gets an early star-making performance out of Gary Oldman, whose

portrayal of Sex Pistols maniac Sid Vicious still feels relevant decades later. Throw in Chloe Webb as Vicious’ paramour Nancy Spungen, and you can see how Cox’s film stood the test of time, even if it’s not feel-good.

On Friday, local label Mama Mañana Records continues its streak of sweet jamz at the Marigold Room with the

pysch-rock stylings of Free Range Buddhas. They’re a little bit hippie, a bit grunge and a whole lot of soulful thanks to vocalist Francesca Jozette’s powerful belt. Chicago rock act North by North opens.

Finally, on Monday, metalheads can

rejoice as the local shredders of Dysphotic return home following a tour during which they surely melted most faces in the land. We’re talking some of the sickest musicians in town, including Augustine Ortiz, Zac Hogan, Renata Castagna and Matthew Paulazzo—each a multi-faceted player with roots spanning genres and levels of total fucking shred-ness. Are you not entertained? (Alex De Vore)

Punk Rock Movie: Sid and Nancy: 6:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 11. $13. Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave.(505) 466-5528

Free Range Buddhas w/North by North: 8 pm Friday, Sept. 12. $12.33. The Marigold Room, 750 N St. Francis Drive, (505) 992-5800

Dysphotic: 7:30 pm Monday, Sept. 15. $12-$17 Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

Star-Cross’d

Two schools, both alike in dignity, in fair Santa Fe, where we lay our scene. The Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts have come together once again for a spectacular showing of art, all made by faculty from each school. Artists from SFCC include master woodworker Ivan Dimitrov, interdisciplinary artist Ahni Rocheleau and metal cast artist Graham Parker Ansell. IAIA has fewer artists on display, but don’t mistake that for a lack of quality—interactive art and sculpture artist Mayumi Nishida, textile artist Nika Feldman and oil painter Jon Carver will all show work, and many of the artists themselves are scheduled to attend the opening night. Go say hi. (Callie Elkins)

IAIA and SFCC Joint Faculty Exhibition: 4-6 pm Thursday, Sept. 11. Free. SFCC Visual Arts Gallery, 6401 Richards Ave, sfcc.edu/events/

Celestial Transmissions

When talented shooters expands the medium of photography itself through various experimental processes, it’s almost always refreshing—and that’s exactly what New Orleans-based artist duo Louviere + Vanessa’s have done with their upcoming Dust of the Stars exhibit at Obscura Gallery. While the artists have incorporated materials such as wax and blood into their photo-based art, for this show the duo combines bone and water to create handmade bioplastics coated in gold paint. The bioplastics serve not only as the canvas for the Gothic-inspired photo series, it simultaneously embodies the show’s theme of exploring the intrinsic connection between the celestial and the earthly. (Adam Ferguson)

Louviere + Vanessa: Dust of the Stars Opening: 5 pm Friday, Sept. 12. Free. Obscura Gallery, 225 Delgado St., (505) 577-6708

Upon Museum Hill

The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and the Museum of International Folk Art come together for the joint Community Day Celebration every year, but it seems more important now than ever. We need to support each other in the face of a hostile government that seeks to erase our cultures through funding cuts, and this year’s joint theme dubbed Gathering Seeds, Tending Roots rings true. This year, the museums host renowned artists spanning genres, from the starry-eyed indie rock of Ailani, to the beloved, decades-old New Mexican dance troupe Zuni Olla Maidens. With music, dance, food and educational activities that teach resilience across cultures, this event isn’t only culturally valuable, it seems an excellent opportunity to meet people interested in building up our community. (CE)

Community Day Celebration: Gathering Seeds, Tending Roots: 10 am-6 pm Saturday, Sept 13. Free, but registration required. Museum Hill, 706 Camino Lejo internationalfolkart.org/events