SFR Picks: April 23-30

This Sucks!

Joe West’s Theater of Death sets its sights on the blood-sucking chupacabra

Expand Courtesy Joe West

Santa Fe has no known reports of a chupacabra outside of the anecdotal, however, though all that is poised to change when legendary local musician Joe West mounts his forthcoming Theater of Death production, Chupacabra from Planet Zar. West’s long-running creepfest takes its cues from the dark horror of the French Grand Guignol theater tradition, though he would like to assure any would-be attendees that while his show is maybe not designed for the very young or easily freaked, it is very much open to all.

“According to urban mythologists and people who study these phenomena, the chupacabra wasn’t really a thing until the ’90s, and of course our story takes a bit of a different angle,” West says. “We’ve unearthed some information about how the chupacabra is much older than originally thought.”

No spoilers, but West’s monster origin story might even shed new light on the creature and how it is, perhaps, misunderstood. He and his Teater of Death players will accomplish the tale through original songs and covers, plus a good dash of theater-core weirdness.

“There’s a freedom to that weirdness,” West continues. “I love the silliness—we’re certainly not attempting deep theater here, and even if there’s a sense of horror, it’s fun and silly.”

(Alex De Vore)

Joe West’s Theater of Death

Chupacabra from Planet Zar: 7 pm Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26;

3 pm Saturday April 26 and Sunday, April 27. $30

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, (505) 424-1601

It’s Only Natural

Expand Courtesy Santa Fe Botanical Garden

The Santa Fe Botanical Garden’s morning walk along the Arroyo de los Pinos isn’t just about enjoying nature, but is a quest designed to cultivate a deeper understanding of the role biodiversity plays in said nature. A diverse range of plants and animals, acting in different symbiotic relationships is essential to a well-functioning and healthy planet, and when we can observe and identify this, our appreciation deepens. During the walk, participants will learn how to use the app iNaturalist, which allows users to identify different plant species while contributing to scientific research and helping to protect biodiversity in the high desert. (Adam Ferguson)

City Nature Challenge 2025: 10 am-Noon

Saturday, April 26. Free. Santa Fe Botanical

Gardens, 715 Camino Lejo, (505) 471- 9103

Let Them Eat Cake

Cake, a series of painted works opening at Evoke Contemporary this week. Through bold colors and an almost magic realism, Price examines the fleeting nature of enjoyment through the idea of transient celebration. Price takes the viewer into the moments after a party. The cleanup remains, the guests have absconded, all that’s left is that far-off pang of hollowness that seems to always follow the good times. At least you’ll always have you, right? (ADV)

Lee Price: Cake: 5-7 pm Friday, April 25. Free

Evoke Contemporary, 550 S Guadalupe St.

(505) 995-9902

Jud-Jud-Jud-Jud-Jaowwww!

YES. Yes to Metal Mondays. Yes to getting your face riffed the eff off by metal acts from near and far. Yes to life, yes to chugs, yes to love! At this week’s Metal Monday from the folks at Tumbleroot, Denver-based doom-sludgers Oryx slow things way down to stonery proportions alongside New Mexico’s Red Mesa (think Sabbath-y), Desmadre (thrashy and black) and TKTWA (aka To Keep the Wolves Away and their melodic atmospheric heaviness). This is powerhouse shit, friends, which has always had its place in the Santa Fe music pantheon, of course, though rather than falling into that metal show pitfall with a bunch of bands that all sound the same, these champs run the gamut. (ADV)

Metal Monday: 7:30 pm Monday, April 28. $15-$22 Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St. (505) 393-5135