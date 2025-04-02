7 Days: April 2-9

ALL OF SFR’S AWESOME APRIL FOOL’S JOKE PLANS THWARTED BY APRIL 2 PUB DATE

Just kidding.

CIVILIAN POLICE OVERSIGHT BOARD POPS UP AFTER YEARS

And if that freaks you out, you might be a bootlicker.

NEW MEXICO FILM INDUSTRY REPORTEDLY FACING SLOW PERIOD

We’re surprised they make movies in the real world at all anymore—y’know, rather than just having AI stitch some bullshit together on a supercomputer.

NEW MEXICO PALEONTOLOGIST ON THE TEAM THAT DISCOVERED NEW DINOSAUR IN MONGOLIA

Here’s hoping they name it the Red-or-Green-o-saurus.

TRUMP KEEPS JOKING HE’LL RUN FOR PREZ A THURD TIME

More and more it really does seem that we’ve entered the Casino Biff timeline in Back to the Future II.

FACING RANGER SHORTAGE, ABIQUIÚ LAKE BEACH CLOSES

Can’t even sit by a fucking lake anymore, man.

ESPAÑOLA HUMANE BUILDING NEW CLINIC

Santa Fe Animal Shelter to remain visibly irritated by locals who try to take in stray animals.