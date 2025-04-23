7 Days: April 23-30

POPE FRANCIS DIES AT 88

All we’re saying is, it was just one day after meeting with JD Vance, so…

EASTER FELL ON 4/20 THIS YEAR, BRO…

Likely a banner situation for Reese’s.

THRONGS OF NEW MEXICAN MADE THE EASTER PILGRIMAGE TO CHIMAYO

If you celebrated Easter and 4/20, we hope you had fun.

MORE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES POP UP

We’ll vote, but we’re so tired now.

SANTA FE DEPOT NOW HAS BIKE RENTAL SHOP

Good luck with the harrowing experience of trying to bike in Santa Fe, though.

CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CITY EMPLOYEE WORKOUT PROGRAM

Just let people lift their heavy things, dang.

GENOVEVA CHAVEZ COMMUNITY CENTER AND SALVADOR PEREZ RECREATION COMPLEX TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS NEXT MONTH

You’re welcome to come work out at Planet Fitness with some of us poors—it smells terrible and everything! This goes for city workers, too.