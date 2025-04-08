7 Days: April 9-15

UNTOLD THOUSANDS GATHER AT THE ROUNDHOUSE AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR “HANDS OFF” TRUMP PROTEST AS STOCK MARKETS TANK

Maybe live your life in a way that won’t cause folks to hate you on such a widespread level?

SANTA FE BUSINESSES (AND EVERYDAY PEOPLE) NERVOUS ABOUT TARIFFS

Y’know, because it’s a terrible plan.

ST. MIKE’S BLAKE’S REOPENS

Yeah, uh, for the Coke let us get a Sprite.

NEW CAR WASH TO OPEN ON CERRILLOS

We sure have a lot of car washes for the city with the residents that cry “not enough water!” anytime building affordable housing comes up.

APPARENTLY, CHILDHOOD OBESITY HAS DROPPED IN NEW MEXICO

We’ll see about that with Blake’s reopened.

CITY COUNCILOR SIGNE LINDELL SAYS SHE WON’T SEEK ANOTHER TERM

SFR staffers can’t believe they’ll soon have to learn a new name. Godspeed, Sig!

CITY TO SELL EIGHT PARCELS OF LAND FROM MIDTOWN PROPERTY

Fingers crossed for something local instead of a Shake Shack or some dumb shit.