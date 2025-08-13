7 Days: Aug. 13, 2025

ELM TREES MAKE WAY FOR ZOZOBRA

Elms, it turns out, aren’t transparent and neither is the City of Santa Fe.

JAY BAKER VIRTUALLY DISAPPEARS

Do digital trolls go to MySpace when they die?

PETE’S PLACE IS NOW AGAPE HOUSE

There. Fixed forever.

INTERSECTION OF GUADALUPE, ALAMEDA CLOSES MONDAY

Almost there, kids. Maybe? Just breathe.

LONG COVID SYMPOSIUM CAME TO SANTA FE

Or was that a rumor brought on by brain fog?

CONSERVATION HOMESTEAD IS NOW DOVETAIL

Let’s hear it for the Santa Fe Conservation Trust for

illustrating how cool things happen when you listen to Indigenous folks.