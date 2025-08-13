7 Days: Aug. 13, 2025

ELM TREES MAKE WAY FOR ZOZOBRA
Elms, it turns out, aren’t transparent and neither is the City of Santa Fe.
JAY BAKER VIRTUALLY DISAPPEARS
Do digital trolls go to MySpace when they die?
PETE’S PLACE IS NOW AGAPE HOUSE
There. Fixed forever.
INTERSECTION OF GUADALUPE, ALAMEDA CLOSES MONDAY
Almost there, kids. Maybe? Just breathe.
LONG COVID SYMPOSIUM CAME TO SANTA FE
Or was that a rumor brought on by brain fog?
CONSERVATION HOMESTEAD IS NOW DOVETAIL
Let’s hear it for the Santa Fe Conservation Trust for
illustrating how cool things happen when you listen to Indigenous folks.