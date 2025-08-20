7 Days: Aug. 20-26

FORMER ESPERANZA SHELTER FINANCE DIRECTOR ACCUSED OF EMBEZZLEMENT

We’re not sure if he knows this, but that’s not the best way to help people in need.

RESIDENTS OF LAS ESTRELLAS COMMUNITY CONCERNED ABOUT PROPOSED AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

Yes, and we’re sure the terrain issues cited by a neighborhood association prez are totally behind that concern.

COUNTRY COMMISSIONERS CALL FOR RECESS AFTER THREE DAYS OF HEARINGS OVER PROPOSED SOLAR ENERGY INSTALLATION NEAR ELDORADO

Laughter of commissioners who took up the issue in December heard echoing as far as Burro Alley.

STATE GAME COMMISSIONER REMOVED AFTER ROLE IN WOLF MEDIA CAMPAIGN, POSSIBLE CONFLICT OF INTEREST REVEALED

Take it from us, you don’t want to be in conflict with wolves.

THREE UNVACCINATED SANTA FE COUNTY RESIDENTS END UP WITH MEASLES

You also don’t want to be in conflict with measles—they’re so small you can barely see ‘em!

INDIGENOUS ARTS MARKETS DOMINATED SANTA FE LAST WEEKEND

And Native artists do cool stuff the rest of the year, too.

BICENTENNIAL AND FORT MARCY SWIMMING POOLS CLOSE DUE TO STAFF SHORTAGES

This was supposed to be a wet and wild, summer, buds.