7 Days: Feb. 12

FORT MARCY PICKLEPALL COURTS SET TO EXPAND

Which means pickleball fervor is likely to die out completely sometime real soon.

SKI SEASON SEEMINGLY WINDING DOWN

Now where will we shred the gnar?

PRIVATE DONOR, CAPITAL OUTLAY COULD EXPAND SOCCER FIELDS AT MUNICIPAL COMPLEX

It’s getting a little too sports-y around here. #BringBackSmokingWeedUnderTheBridgeDowntown

BILL THAT WOULD’VE ELIMINATED CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT FAILS FIRST COMMITTEE…

We’ve never needed anything as much as gun people apparently need their guns.

…BILL FOR ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES PASSES ITS FIRST, HOWEVER

Riding the bus will still be a social minefield, however—sorry, kids.

STRANGELY WARM DAYS IN NEW MEXICO COULD BE HARBINGER OF FUTURE WILDFIRE TROUBLE

If humankind still exists in 200 years they’ll think of us as idiots for ignoring climate change.

RISK MANAGEMENT DIVISION REPORTED MULTIMILLION DOLLAR SHORTFALL

That sounds pretty risky, too, honestly.