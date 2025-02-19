7 Days: Feb. 19

OFFICIALS SAY IF COLORADO GRAY WOLF ENTERS NEW MEXICO, THEY’LL SEND IT BACK HOME

This wolf is probably just looking for some decent chile.

ALBUQUERQUE LAWYER PLEADS GUILTY IN LONG-RUNNING DWI SCAM HE CONDUCTED ALONGSIDE APD OFFICERS

As if we needed more of a reason to distrust cops and lawyers.

SOME STILL SALTY OVER KENDRICK LAMAR SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

He wasn’t talking to you, whiners.

LEGISLATORS WEIGH MEASURES THAT WOULD BENEFIT JOURNALISTS

SFR staffers more accustomed to rage, threats and epithets, so we’ll maybe not hold our collective breath.

DEB HAALAND (LAGUNA PUEBLO) LAUNCHES GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN

The state’s all stocked up on Breaking Bad-themed commercials, Deb, but we otherwise look forward to hearing some ideas soon.

MEASLES CASE POPS UP IN NEW MEXICO

We’ve been known to suffer from la grippe, consumption and apoplexy and also ghosts in the blood.

DEMS KILL “WOMEN’S SPORTS” BILL THAT WOULD BAN TRANS ATHLETES

We even got a tantrum from the Republican side as the bill died in committee. It was like Christmas.