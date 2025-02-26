7 Days: Feb. 26

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT HILARIO CHAVEZ resigns following SEXUAL HARASSMENT Claims

And he was smart enough to do it by text, so there’s a paper trail

ALCOHOL INDUSTRY OPPOSES BILL 417, WHICH WOULD UP BOOZE TAX

Quelle surprise!

NEW DOWNTOWN FOOD HALL OFFICIALS SAY FINAL VENDOR LIST NEARLY COMPLETE

For when you want to get a worse version of the thing you like after waiting in a long line

SANTA FE SENDING WATER TO LAS VEGAS (THE NEW MEXICO ONE)

We assume the NIMBYs who trot out the “what about the water?” argument over new housing will be sending their angry comments to the people of Las Vegas

GOV. MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM APPOINTS BROTHER GREG TO HIGHLANDS UNIVERSITY BOARD

Las Vegas can’t catch a break, huh? If it’s not water issues it’s nepo sibs

MUSK’S DOGE NUMBERS DON’T ADD UP

You mean to tell us we can’t trust the Nazi-esque snake oil salesman with feathers protruding from his shit-eating grin?

SOUTH DAKOTA MAN ACCUSED OF STABBING WOMAN AT ELDORADO HOTEL & SPA

Pshshshst. Out-of-towners. If they’re not taking up all the houses, they’re stabbing people.