7 Days: Feb 5

BARELY INTO FEBRUARY AND EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE IS TERRIBLE ALL AT ONCE

We aren’t married to feeling the acid churn in our guts while we wait for people we love to be stripped of their rights, erased, killed, etc.

HEINRICH DENOUNCES TRUMP

Trump likely to not give a shit.

MARK SCOTT NAMED NEW CITY MANAGER

“What the hell is a city manager?” say most Santa Feans.

SFPD ARREST NUDE, FAKE GUN-WIELDING MAN

Repressed Americans are so weird about nudity and fake guns.

PLOT IN ALBUQUERQUE POLICE DWI SCAM THICKENS

But let’s totally not reprioritize money for kids or the sick or the elderly, right?

CITY APPROVES FUNDING FOR PALLET SHELTERS FOR THE UNHOUSED

“Now, I’m not a NIMBY, but…” local NIMBYs start to say.

LEGISLATURE KEEPS ON TRUCKIN’

Everyone everywhere keeps on barely hangin’ on.