7 Days: Jan. 29, 2025

GOV. MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM DELIVERS STATE OF THE STATE

We have our own speech about that: It’s too cold right now.

2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION UNDERWAY

Welcome to the high-octane edge-of-your-seat thrills of…that.

SANTA FE ONCE AGAIN NAMED A TOP CITY FOR FILMMAKERS TO LIVE, WORK BY MOVIEMAKER MAGAZINE

We also ranked pretty high on Places That Are Incredibly Hard for Longtime Locals to Afford magazine’s list of Cities That Become More Unrecognizable Every Day.

ICE RAID RUMORS SWIRL AROUND THE STATE

Remember—you didn’t see shit and you don’t know shit.

SANTA FE CHEFS NAMED JAMES BEARD AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

#BringBackFelipesTacos

BLAKE’S LOTABURGER ADDING $1 EGG SURCHARGE

Diarrhea still free.

ONLINE ELON MUSK APOLOGISTS TRY TO EXPLAIN AWAY MUSK’S NAZI SALUTE-ESQUE GESTURE AT TRUMP RALLY

*Sounds of extreme rage followed by uncontrollable weeping*