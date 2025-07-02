7 Days: July 2, 2025

SANTA FE PRIDE WAS HUGE AND CRAZY-FUN THIS YEAR

Tough blow, ‘phobes!

SITE SANTA FE’S 12th INTERNATIONAL (FORMERLY BIENNIAL) WAS SO PACKED AT LEAST ONE SFT STAFFER HAD A PANIC ATTACK

It’s not the art, baby—it’s the people.

PNM PARENT COMPANY TARGET OF $11.5B ACQUISITION BY PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BLACKSTONE

Show us an example of when a private equity firm didn’t do a bunch of weird, gross stuff.

EX-SFPS SUPERINTENDENT HILARIO CHAVEZ SUES DISTRICT OVER RESPONSE TO HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Who wouldn’t want to keep this stuff in the news cycle for even longer, right?

FOURTH OF JULY HITS THIS FRIDAY

Kind of a tough time to feel patriotic, but at least the fireworks will ruin your pets’ lives.

CITY TO ADD FRANKLIN MILES PARK TO MIDTOWN DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Local teens announce initiative to find new parks, arroyos in which to smoke weed.

SANTA FE OPERA KICKS OFF 2025 SEASON

And we sent former SFR editor Julia Goldberg up there—because she will never truly be free of us!