7 Days: July 9, 2025

NONPROFIT COOKING WITH KIDS GETS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Does he want to come over and help us make something that isn’t a can of beans?

SANTA FE IS PRETTY RAINY RECENTLY

Not a complaint, more like a “hell, yes!”

SFR OWNER PAT DAVIS DOES FOURTH OF JULY INTERVIEW WITH NEW MEXICO PBS

SFR staff spent the entirety of the interview fixated on Davis’ new mustache.

SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN’S GROWING UP SPANGLISH COLUMN TO END; COMIC ARTIST RYAN COOK TO TAKE OVER WITH NEW SERIES

More comics is always a good thing.

2025 MARKS THE FINAL FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOW AT SANTA FE PLACE MALL

On behalf of everyone’s dogs and cats, let us just say it’s about time.

JUDGE GRANTS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ESPAÑOLA MAYOR AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Maybe all these public servants in New Mexico should focus more on serving the public?

SFR’S BEST OF SANTA FE ISSUE DROPS LATER THIS MONTH

And we look forward to being screamed at by people who don’t understand how it works.