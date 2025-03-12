7 Days: March 12-19

FOLLOWING WARNING, PNM DIDN’T SHUT DOWN POWER IN SANTA FE AFTER ALL

We’ve grown accustomed to the internet going out when it’s rainy, but losing power because it’s pretty windy would have been next-level.

NEW MEXICO SCHOOLS IN TOUGH SPOT BETWEEN STATE AND FEDERAL DEI STANCES

Ask someone to explain to you why they’re against diversity—it’s wild to see ‘em flail like a fish on land.

PROTESTS AT THE ROUNDHOUSE SEEM TO BE COMING FAST AND FURIOUS

And the signs are pretty good, too.

GOV. MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM SAYS STATE LEGISLATURE ISN’T “MOVING BILLS VERY FAST”

At least not as quickly as she appointed her brother to a regency position at Highlands University.

DEMOCRATIC REP. MELANIE STANSBURY HOLDS UP “THIS IS NOT NORMAL” SIGN WHILE STANDING NEXT TO TRUMP AT CAPITOL

Nice. And a little more civil than the “Fuck this dude!” sign we’d have made.

SFR’S BEST OF SANTA FE NOMINATIONS CLOSE MARCH 15

We’re not talking about the final ballot, which comes later, though if history is a guide, we look forward to getting yelled at about that real soon (visit vote.sfreporter.com to nominate stuff).

CITY GOVERNING BODY APPROVES $3.4 MILLION FOR PROJECTS TO AID HOMELESS AND LOW-INCOME SANTA FEANS

Good!