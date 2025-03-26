7 Days: March 26-April 2

2025 LEGISLATIVE SESSION COMES TO AN END

We hope you had the time of your life (Green Day-esque strumming intensifies)

GEORGE RR MARTIN’S MILK OF THE POPPY BAR OPENS WITH LONG LINES

We only saw one person in cosplay at the opening, though.

LOBOS BASKETBALL SEASON ENDS FOLLOWING LOSS TO MICHIGAN STATE

And so concludes that time we included sports in the paper.

CITY LAUNCHING NEW GRANT PROGRAM TO HELP BUSINESS OWNERS WITH CRIME AND VANDALISM

Won’t somebody think of the businesses?!?!

CLOVIS HAS FIRST RABIES CASE OF 2025

We also sometimes have plague in New Mexico, btw.

US REP. MELANIE STANSBURY SAYS LOOMING CUTS TO SNAP BENEFITS COULD HAVE “DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES”

There won’t be a joke here—she’s right.

SANTA FE SCHOOL DISTRICT UPS COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT IN QUEST FOR NEW SUPERINTENDENT

And remember, gang, we’re looking for someone who doesn’t send creepy texts to women.