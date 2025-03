7 Days: March 5

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM SIGNS CRIME AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH BILLS INTO LAW

We assume this will be the end of all our problems.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR JAY BLOCK’S DAUGHTER CALLS HIM THE “WALMART VERSION OF TRUMP” ON TIKTOK

Hahahahahahahahaha! Ohhhhhh, damn!

SPEAKING OF TRUMP, HE SHOUTED AT ZELENSKY AND CALLED THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT “DISRESPECTFUL” DURING OVAL OFFICE MEETING

OK, is this guy just doing a bit? Like, what’s to respect?

LAWMAKERS MULLING HB239, WHICH WOULD HELP FUND THE PROPOSED ESPAÑOLA LOWRIDER MUSEUM

Hell, and might we add, yes. Do that.

CITY AND COUNTY MINIMUM WAGE HITS $15

Oh, wow—that still fucking sucks.

CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $100,000 TO STUDY A POTENTIAL REBUILD OR MOVE THE PLAZA OBELISK

We kind of like it where it is now—nowhere to be seen.

GENE HACKMAN AND BETSY ARAKAWA FOUND DEAD IN SANTA FE HOME

No jokes, no sass—just a hearty, “We loved you in The French Connection.