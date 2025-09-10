7 Days: Week of Sept. 10

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM ANNOUNCES NEW MEXICO WILL HAVE UNIVERSAL CHILD CARE

As for finding an affordable place for those children to live? Good luck!

FIESTA DE SANTA FE TURNS 313

And it doesn’t look a day over 300!

PET PARADE STILL POPULAR

As a people, we might want to examine why we love seeing dogs in clothes so much.

FORMER MAYORAL CANDIDATE, RETIREE RON TRUJILLO SAYS HE’D UN-RETIRE IF VOTED IN

And we’d do less work at any point for any reason whatsoever.

SANTA FE REGIONAL AIRPORT PICKS UP PART OF $21 MILLION FAA GRANT

Great news for people going to Phoenix and…actually, where do those flights go?

SEARCHLIGHT AND SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN JOIN FORCES

SFR still psyched to work in a building with both pizza and Chinese options for lunch.

PLANNING COMMISSION OKs LUXURY HOTEL IN FORMER ALVORD SCHOOL IN THE RAILYARD

“That was a really nice neighborhood we had there once,” say area residents.