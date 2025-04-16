7 Days: Week of April 16

MEOW WOLF CEO JOSE TOLOSA RESIGNS

They’ll still have weird lights, though, right? RIGHT?!?!?

GUADALUPE STREET CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES STILL A NIGHTMARE FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES

We should get a water tower emblazoned with “Santa Fe: Where it’s so hard to do anything,” for the outskirts of town.

CAROL ROMERO-WIRTH WON’T RUN FOR CITY COUNCIL AGAIN

First Signe Lindell, now this? Conservatives are probably on cloud 9 right now.

SANTA FE INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST TO ADD ANOTHER DAY TO OCTOBER LINEUP

You’ll probably go see that new Tron: Ares movie then, though.

SANTA FE POLICE POST FACEBOOK VIDEO OF LOCAL COPS CHECKING OUT A CYBERTRUCK

We’re so overloaded with how absurd that is, we can’t even cook up a decent joke, so instead, we’ll just say this: Gross.

TRUMP AND EL SALVADOR PREZ NAYIB BUKELE SAY THEY WON’T RETURN A MISTAKENLY DEPORTED MAN TO THE US

Oh, fuck off.

ALUMNI HOPE TO REVITALIZE GREER GARSON THEATER ON MIDTOWN CAMPUS

But can they promise right here and now we won’t have to sit through Wicked again?