7 Days: Week of Aug. 6, 2025

LAST WEEKEND’S LADIES OF THE ’80s CONCERT WAS AWESOME

Dudes of the ’80s just doesn’t have the same ring.

ALEC BALDWIN LAWSUIT OVER RUST SHOOTING PROSECUTION DISMISSED

Dude, Alec, we’re begging you to gather ye fucking rosebuds already.

SANTA FEANS SUE NEIGHBOR OVER ART THEY DON’T LIKE

Because people who try to shut down the arts are alllllllways cool people.

COUNTY APPROVES PURCHASE FOR BUILDING TO HOUSE YOUTH BEHAVIORAL FACILITY

And people say there’s nothing for kids here.

ARREST RATES FOR UNHOUSED SANTA FEANS REPORTEDLY ON THE RISE

Whatever’s fine so long as no one has to be uncomfortable about seeing these people out there, right?

CITY AND CITY UNION NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE

We don’t know every detail, but we’re on the union’s side.

REST IN POWER, ROLAND GARCIA

No jokes here—just a little love for a Santa Fean who will be dearly missed by many.