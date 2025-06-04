7 Days: Week of June 4

CITY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO TERMINATE LEASE WITH INTERFAITH COMMUNITY SERVICES FOR THE HOMELESS

This move brought to you by the same city that put up signs about not giving change to the homeless a couple years ago.

INCOMING FACILITATING COMPANY REPORTEDLY URBAN ALCHEMY

If you wanna have a super-fun afternoon, look up their whole deal online.

“TACO” BECOMES ACRONYM FOR “TRUMP ALWAYS CHICKENS OUT” IN REGARD TO TARIFFS

Why would you besmirch the good name of something joyful by pinning it to the world’s biggest asshole?

CITY POOLS COULD HAVE LONGER HOURS THIS SUMMER

Great news for people who like peeing in pools.

ARIZONA WOMAN PULLED OVER ON I-25 WHILE DRIVING WRONG WAY WITH GUNS

Maybe she was doing a really committed John Popper impression—or some other, more topical joke.

F1 CYCLERY BICYCLE SHOP IN SANTA FE GETS CEASE AND DESIST LETTER FROM MOTOR SPORTS ORG OF THE SAME NAME

Yeah, we can totally see how people would walk into a bike shop and be like, “Hey, wait! This isn’t a massive car race!”

LOCAL STUDENT WINS INTERNATIONAL AWARD FOR FILM ON DEFORESTATION

That feels really good to hear right up until it feels really bad.