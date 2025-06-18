7 Days: Week of June 18

Expand Dave Cathey

NO KINGS PROTEST DRAWS HUGE CROWDS

Making the already sad, weird military propaganda parade even sadder, weirder.

SANTA FE POLICE DOG NAMED IN TWO LAWSUITS

It never pays to be a narc.

META (AKA FACEBOOK AND ALL THAT) AND XGS ENERGY WANT TO BUILD GEOTHERMAL PLANT IN NEW MEXICO

And we want to live in a world where social media doesn’t turn us into sad husks.

ICE CAME TO SANTA FE

That dog getting sued was probably super-pumped about that.

CITY TO RAMP UP DWI CHECKPOINTS THIS MONTH

And if you just thought, “That sucks, man!” you’re the problem.

TRUMP WANTS TO REPURPOSE EXCESS PLUTONIUM FOR NUCLEAR FUEL INSTEAD OF STORING IT AT WIPP

That kind of reads like the opening of a sci-fi book or movie in the bit before everything goes horribly wrong.

FIESTA DE SANTA FE ROYAL COURT TO APPEAR AROUND TOWN

Which means Zozobra can’t be far behind, which means that soon all our problems will be solved.