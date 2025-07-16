TRAVEL+LEISURE NAMES SANTA FE #1 TRAVEL TOWN IN AMERICA

OK, you can come visit, but you shouldn’t move here unless you’re willing to keep quiet for at least a decade.

FORMER SOUTHSIDE REGAL THEATER TO BECOME IMAX/FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

Jurassic Park movies to continue sucking absolute ass.

FORMER SANTA FEAN ARI ASTER HOSTS NEW MEXICO SCREENINGS OF HIS NEW FILM EDDINGTON

Former Aster college classmates show their cool with increasingly frantic, “I’m not jealous, but…” diatribes.

INTERNATIONAL FOLK ART MARKET A HUGE SUCCESS

Which we assume because one SFR staffer lives near Railyard Park and getting around was a nightmare.

SANTA FE CHAMBER MUSIC FEST ALSO COOL THIS YEAR

We’re all about…chambers and stuff.

ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE Launches NEW MIDDLE EASTERN CLASSICS PROGRAM

Yet another tough blow for old, dead white dudes.

GUADALUPE STREET CONSTRUCTION REPORTEDLY NEARING END

Uh, yeah, sure. Whatever you say, bros.