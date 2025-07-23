NEW MEXICO SYPHILLIS RATES ARE REPORTEDLY DROPPING—BUT STILL KINDA HIGH

Finally we’re near the top of a list that isn’t about the same three restaurants and museums!

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM WANTS TO GO TOUGHER ON FAMILIES OF BABIES BORN ADDICTS

Because if there’s one thing the last 45-ish years have shown, it’s that punishing people struggling with addiction is always a great plan.

ANECDOTAL EVIDENCE SUGGESTS PICURIS PUEBLO’S NEW MOUNTAIN BIKE TRACK IS SICK AS HELL

Now let’s all watch Rad and get sooooo pumped.

SANTA FE STUDIOS PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR SALE

We assume Marvel or A24 will buy it, because we’re pretty sure no one else is allowed to make movies anymore.

MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE FOR LA FAMILIA MEDICAL CENTER MAKES WORKERS, ADMINS NERVOUS

It should make residents nervous, too, but have our fellow poors ever considered simply dying?

IT’S APPARENTLY SNAKE SEASON

Terrible news for Indiana Jones, Ice Cube and tired mongooses.

PREVIOUS JOKE ONLY LANDS FOR HANDFUL OF READERS

Worth it.