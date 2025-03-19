Building a Future of Belonging

New Mexico is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes—towering mountains, vast deserts, and winding rivers that have shaped our communities for generations. But for many Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), access to these outdoor spaces has never been a given. The Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) has been a game-changer, helping organizations like The Semilla Project break down barriers and create lasting opportunities for young people to explore the outdoors and see themselves as part of it.

At The Semilla Project, our work is rooted in a land-based learning model—an approach that uses the natural environment as a primary teaching tool, often deeply rooted in Indigenous culture—which helps participants see the outdoors not just as a place to visit, but as a foundation for personal growth, career exploration, and community transformation.

The Semilla Project has significantly expanded our work, thanks to OEF grant funding. Before, we relied on small, community-driven efforts to offer sporadic outdoor programs. With the infusion of dedicated funding from OEF, we’ve built a year-round, structured outdoor education program that serves over 300 youth annually.

This funding has allowed us to provide free rock climbing sessions, 10-day outdoor immersion programs, and culturally relevant environmental education. These programs give young people the tools and confidence to navigate outdoor spaces and, more importantly, to see themselves as belonging in these spaces.

One participant, Gabby, first joined us during our summer outdoor program, where she connected deeply with rock climbing and hiking as a way to navigate her own challenges with mental health. Over time, she found that these experiences helped her feel stronger, more capable, and more connected—not just to the land, but to her peers and community. Today, Gabby advocates for outdoor access and is actively engaged in environmental policy work, proving that these experiences don’t just shape individual lives—they inspire civic action.

OEF’s impact extends beyond outdoor recreation—it is directly helping to build the future workforce of New Mexico’s outdoor and conservation sectors. Many of the youth who start in our programs go on to pursue certifications as outdoor educators, guides, and conservation specialists.

For example, we’ve established a Community Outdoor Educator School, where young people gain professional training in mountain guiding, land management, and environmental science. We’ve seen a growing number of participants move into conservation-focused careers, ranging from the National Park Service to environmental advocacy and urban forestry—fields that have historically lacked BIPOC representation.

This is what investment in outdoor equity looks like: not just momentary experiences, but long-term career opportunities that empower youth to shape the future of conservation and recreation in our state.

For The Semilla Project, OEF has been a lifeline—but we need to ensure that this funding remains consistent, sustainable, and accessible to the many communities that rely on it. The return on investment is undeniable: young people are healthier, more engaged in their communities, and entering careers that strengthen New Mexico’s outdoor economy.

As policymakers debate where to allocate resources, the message is clear: outdoor access is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Programs like ours are not just about getting kids outside; they are about empowering the next generation to be leaders, protectors, and innovators in their communities.

Josue De Luna is the Outdoor and Land-Based Learning Director at The Semilla Project, an organization dedicated to empowering BIPOC youth through land-based education, environmental advocacy, and outdoor recreation.