Farewell to 'The Big G'

To the Editor,

Like many other New Mexicans, I mourn Gene Hackman, or as I privately called him “Gene-Gene” or “The Big G.” He was our frequent house guest and often mentioned how much our neighborhood here in El Dorado made him feel so relaxed away from the Hollywood nonsense.

He was a frequent visitor. He often brought their dogs. He, his lovely wife Betsy and I had many lengthy conversations sipping iced tea and, occasionally, tequila while my wifey dutifully tended to a pot of Chicken Tortilla Soup on the stove, which we all enjoyed together later.

The Big G was a man of big with a big heart and a bigger talent. He loved to regale us with his accounts of fist fights when he was a rowdy teenager in the US Marine Corps. His toughness and grit were the real deal, not just a movie portrayal. I will miss his many visits and our intense conversations about life, liberty, films and the great books.

In Sorrow,

Peter Glankoff, Santa Fe.

