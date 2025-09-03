Letters to the Editor: Sept. 3, 2025

“7 Days”

News Aug. 21

I moved here from Kansas City eight years ago. They had an underground paper there called The Pitch. I enjoy both papers. I used to call myself fiscally conservative and socially moderate. I think those terms have become largely irrelevant.

I read the Seven Days column this morning and I'm writing about the snarky NIMBY comment about the city building a homeless shelter at the Midtown Development.

WTF! Thanks to ranked voting ($$$$ buys elections) I've watched Santa Fe become increasingly dangerous. I won't detail the aggressive behavior of the homeless toward women in cars. (Mayor Allen) Webber has been a terrible failure.

So what's being proposed? Building a larger Pete's Place in a new development that will cost taxpayers plenty and by no means is destined to succeed. I hope this is just political BS for cheers and donations from the elite m

Here's an idea:

We already are a sanctuary city. Let's build an illegal alien sanctuary in the Midtown Development. What could possibly go wrong other than chaos, crime, and murder.

Our moniker will become "A City Ruined." There is nowhere else I'd rather live. I feel like I've been watching a best friend suffering at the hands of the irrational and incompetent.

David Mack, Santa Fe

“Pour One Out for Mesa Por Vida”

Arts & Culture, Aug. 27

There is more to this story. I believe that if the event “Mesa por Vida” had truly been safe—they would have qualified for a permit from the County.

Team Everything was operating under the radar. The County had no idea of the planned event. The neighborhood had no idea. Had the County known they could have been on call for rapid fire response if needed. Tickets were being sold during a Santa Fe County fire ban.

This event on private land surrounded by a neighborhood (not a big open space in the middle of nowhere) was a commercial event to be 100+ people (cited in article).

We residents of the Mesa—people and wildlife have endured increasing crowds with bombarding “boom” music and smoke over the years.

TO Team Everything—in consistence with your love of the Mesa: Why not choose an appropriate location for future events and tone down the music and ban the campfires for the benefit of people and the wildlife.

Many thanks to the alert neighbors and the County support for protecting our peace, wildlife and private lands!

Sandy Anderson, Santa Fe