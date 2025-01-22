Letters to the Editor

Opinion, Jan. 1, “Resolutions for a Democracy Under Fire”

To the editor:

I cut out the Opinion piece by Sasha Abramsky—Resolutions for a Democracy Under Fire—and have it hanging on my large kitchen bulletin board. I share Sasha's chagrin and frustration. And disappointment that so many folks in the US have given up thinking at all, much less considering consequences. At the very least, I think the judge recently letting Trump off the hook for everything while still declaring him a felon could have sentenced Trump to wear a felon's orange jumpsuit for the next four years, reminding everyone of just who we elected. And Musk—even more than Trump—needs to just zip it. No one has died—yet—and put him in charge. What are we doing that leads folks (not always men) to think they can say and do whatever they want whenever they want? Apparently that's the behavior Americans would all like to have.

I'm grateful to be old, though in this case not old enough

Patricia Emerson, Santa Fe

News, Jan. 10, “Alec Baldwin Files Suit Against Santa Fe DA, Sheriff's Offices”

To the editor:

Having observed the performance of the office of Santa Fe’s District Attorney on a granular level over the years that overlapped the Rust case, I can state that this public servant has failed to investigate or appropriately charge serious crimes—or proferred lenient pleas, while chasing the unwinnable “Bonfire of the Vanities” prosecution of Alec Baldwin. Ms. Carmack-Altwies squandered staff resources and hundreds of thousands of dollars on Rust, while neglecting her primary responsibility: The safety of her jurisdiction. Her handling of evidence has been corrupt or incompetent in several cases. She has cynically pursued fame while disregarding our community. The settlement of Baldwin’s lawsuit—which he is likely to win—could, presumably, cost taxpayers millions of dollars. If she had any decency, or capacity for shame, she would resign. If a recall election were possible, she should be voted out of office. I suspect we’re stuck with Ms. Carmack-Altwies for the duration of her term. The community must put pressure on this office to better meet the needs of Santa Fe until the next election. And let us hope that among the legal community, we will find an honest and responsible candidate for her office.

Eric Radack

Santa Fe